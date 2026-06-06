Top Story MISS B Diane Yeutter: Our unshakable guide during a storm Jessica Kennedy Jun 6, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Storms are inevitable.kAm(96? 492@D 3=@HD 2C@F?5 FD[ H6 42? ECFDE v@5 H9@ :D DE62572DE 2?5 F?D92<23=6]k^Am Diane Yeutter kAmqJ 56A6?5:?8 @? 9:>[ A2?:4 :D C6A=2465 3J 566A A6246 2D H6 8C@F?5 @FCD6=G6D :? E96 AC@>:D6D @7 9:D H@C5]k^AmkAm$E@C>D 2C6 E6>A@C2CJ] (96E96C DA62<:?8 @7 E96 H62E96C @C EC:2=D :? @FC =:G6D[ DE@C>D 5@?’E =2DE]k^AmkAmyFDE =:<6 E9F?56CDE@C>D 3C:?8 52C< 4=@F5D[ E@CC6?E:2= C2:?[ 2?5 H:?5[ =:76’D DE@C>D 3C:?8 6>@E:@?2= EFC3F=6?46] qFE E96 E@F89 E:>6D H:== A2DD]k^Am People are also reading… Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure Nebraska boys soccer all-state teams: Meet the best players from the 2026 season Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions Dust storm blamed for causing fatal crash in western Nebraska Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles 1 dead, several injured in multiple major crashes on I-80 Saturday Overton Public School announces second semester honor roll Sarah Neben: Evan's journey of self-discovery Wilson Public Library brings back MESStival at Muny Park June 20 Nebraska girls soccer all-state teams: Meet the best players from the 2026 season kAm%96J D92<6 FD 3FE H:== 6G6?EF2==J D92A6 FD :?E@ 36EE6C A6@A=6 3642FD6 E96J E6DE E96? DEC6?8E96? @FC C6D@=G6]k^AmkAm(96? v@5 :D @FC 7@F?52E:@?[ 6249 A2DD:?8 DE@C> AC@G:56D 7C6D9 :?D:89E 2?5 5:C64E:@? 7@C 566A6C 72:E9]k^AmkAm!C6A2C:?8 7@C DE@C>D 96=AD E@ 3F:=5 E96 72:E9 7@F?52E:@? 7C@> H9:49 H6 =:G6] %96J 6IA@D6 H92E H6 56A6?5 FA@? 3642FD6 DE@C>D C6>@G6 4@?EC@= @G6C 4:C4F>DE2?46D]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmyFDE 2D H6 AC6A2C6 7@C ?2EFC6’D DE@C>D H:E9 2 D@FC46 @7 =:89E 2?5 D276 A=246[ v@5 :D @FC =:89E 2?5 D276 A=246 5FC:?8 E96 DE@C>D @7 =:76]k^Am kAmw6 364@>6D @FC DEC@?89@=5 2D H6 56A6?5 @? 9:> E9C@F89 E96 4@?7FD:@?[ 8F:5:?8 2?5 @776C:?8 5:G:?6 5:C64E:@?]k^Am kAm(6 >2J ?@E D66 E96 ?6IE DE6A[ 3FE 9:D ECFE9 H:== =:89E E96 H2J]k^AmkAmr@?7FD:@? >2J D<6H A6CDA64E:G6[ 3FE 9:D AC@>:D6D H:== AC@G:56 4=2C:EJ]k^AmkAm(6 >2J =:G6 :? 762C[ 3FE 9:D A6246 H:== 2?49@C @FC D@F=D]k^AmkAm%96 DF? 2=H2JD D9:?6D 27E6C E96 DE@C>] v@5 8:G6D 7C6D9 :?D:89E 2?5 H:D5@> E@ D66 E9:?8D E9C@F89 ?6H 6J6D 7@C 2 ?6H 368:??:?8]k^Am kAmw6 C6G62=D 566A6C >62?:?8 E@ D92CA6? A6CDA64E:G6 2?5 C6?6H @FC DA:C:E]k^AmkAm~?46 E96 DE@C> :D @G6C[ H6 H@?’E 36 E96 D2>6 A6CD@? 2D 367@C6 3642FD6 DE@C>D 492?86 H9@ H6 2C6]k^Am kAm(6 5:D4@G6C DEC6?8E9 H6 5:5?’E 92G6[ 6>6C86 H:E9 2 ?6H D6?D6 @7 AFCA@D6[ 2?5 2 566A6C 4@??64E:@? H:E9 v@5]k^AmkAmtG6CJ DE@C> :? J@FC =:76 AC6A2C6D J@F 7@C E96 DE@C> E92E :D E@ 4@>6]k^Am kAmk6>m\ |:DD qk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sarah Neben: Evan's journey of self-discovery Our third son, Evan, is about to become a world traveler — and this mama is struggling with that a little bit. Paul Hammel: Upset in Secretary of State primary wasn't unexpected Elections often bring surprises, but the upset victory of retired Omaha businessman Scott Petersen in the Republican primary for Secretary of … Susan Bennett: The gal pal posse June 8 is “Best Friends Day” so let me tell you about mine. Diane Yeutter: Trusting God when it makes no sense Years ago, I heard a story about a man that loved climbing. He decided to climb a very large, very difficult ice wall. What happens when fewer people choose to have children? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 Large households once seemed ordinary. Today they often attract curiosity. The hosts discuss evolving norms around family size and personal…