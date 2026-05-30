Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: Savoring the tastes of summer Susan Bennett May 30, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Memorial weekend — the kickoff of summer.kAmp?5 H92E 5@6D DF>>6C >2<6 J@F E9:?< @7n u@@5P %92E’D C:89E] ~z[ >2J36 DF>>6C 6BF2=:?8 7@@5 :D ?@E J@FC 7:CDE E9@F89E[ 3FE E96J 5@ <:?5 @7 8@ 92?5 :? 92?5]k^Am Susan Bennett kAmx >62?[ E9:?< @7 E96 @=5 r96GJ 4@>>6C4:2=] “q2D632==[ 9@E 5@8D[ 2AA=6 A:6 2?5 r96GC@=6E[Q C:89En %96C6 2C6 D6G6C2= 7@@5D E92E x 6BF2E6 H:E9 DF>>6C]k^AmkAmuCF:ED 2?5 G688:6Di *6D[ E96J 2C6 8@@5 7@C J@F 2== J62C\C@F?5[ 3FE H96? J@F 42? 8@ :?E@ E96 82C56? @C E@ E96 72C>6CD >2C<6E @C E96 @C492C5 E@ A:4< :E J@FCD6=7[ E92E’D @?6 3:8 *&|Pk^Am kAm%96C6 2C6 E96 D62D@?2= 7@@5D =:<6 DH66E 4@C? 2?5 H2E6C>6=@? 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