Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: End of the school year Jessica Kennedy May 23, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By the time this publishes, we will be on summer break, but as I write, we are still in the countdown to the last day. It’s really remarkable how fast this school year seemed to go. Susan Bennett kAmq67@C6 =62G:?8 >J @=5 D49@@=[ x’5 366? =@@<:?8 7@C 2?@E96C ;@3 7@C 2=>@DE 2 J62C] qFE :E H2D DE:== 2 5:77:4F=E 564:D:@? E@ =62G6 H96? E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ 2C@D6]k^AmkAm&?7@CEF?2E6=J[ E96C6 H2D 2 E@I:4:EJ E92E 925 56G6=@A65 :? 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Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Diane Yeutter: Become a vessel of light for God God is everywhere. Susan Bennett: A letter to yourself From the beginning of May to the first part of June, commencements are taking place. Paul Hammel: 'Hall of Hot Winds' gasses up for election season Rumors are as common around the State Capitol as brome grass in a roadside ditch. Sarah Neben: Celebrating life with the littles Evan and I participated in the Platte River Children’s Chorale and Platte River Singers concert Sunday night, May 10. 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