Top Story MISS B Diane Yeutter: Passing a good legacy on to future generations matters Diane Yeutter Aug 15, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Your life counts. When you live with a clear purpose and strong values, you help family members to make effective choices.kAm|J 8C2?5>@E96C D92C65 DE@C:6D @7 96C 49:=59@@5 2?5 6G6? C6=2J65 :?DA:C:?8 E2=6D @7 72>:=J >6>36CD 7C@> D6G6C2= 86?6C2E:@?D 324<]k^Am Diane Yeutter kAm(96? H6 962C E96 DE@C:6D 2?5 =62C? =6DD@?D @7 72:E9[ :E 8:G6D FD 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 7:?5 9@A6 5FC:?8 92C5 E:>6D 2?5 >2<6 8@@5 564:D:@?D]k^AmkAm%9C@F89 E96 J62CD[ x’G6 H@G6? 72>:=:2= 492C24E6C EC2:ED :?E@ >J @H? =:76]k^Am kAm|J 8C2?5>@E96C’D 8C2?5A2C6?ED =:G65 ?62C 96C 49:=59@@5 9@>6] $96 C6>6>36C65 DA6?5:?8 =@?8 9@FCD H:E9 E96>]k^Am People are also reading… Aristh Rodriguez-Linares found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in Dawson County District Court Aristh Rodriguez-Linares takes the stand in state’s case against him Monday 'Took my breath away' — Elm Creek, nearby communities unite at vigil for 3 injured teens Defendant Rodriguez-Linares continues testimony Tuesday Greyson Bjorkman powers Carpet Land to winning start at World Series Opening statements, first witness testimony begins Rodriguez-Linares trial Locals ask what’s next for Tyson; Pepplitsch says the city is working on it Registration open for 5th Annual Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium in Kearney Wings and Wine fundraiser to benefit Blanche Senior Scholarship set for Aug. 20 After another defeat, Dodgers hope Skubal, Snell can snap team out of funk Court hears from 3 witnesses Friday morning in Rodriguez-Linares trial Nebraska, Creighton volleyball will be televised on Nebraska Public Media Bulldozers roll into national park to build Trump border wall Immigration agency to buy electric shock gloves Cozad's Landon Baker earns Good Life, Great Journey Scholarship through Nebraska Department of Transportation kAmt249 6G6?:?8[ vC2?5A2 $9@76 82E96C65 E96 72>:=J 2C@F?5 E96 7:C6A=246 2D 96 C625 7C@> E96 q:3=6] vC2?5>2 D2:5 E92E 96 4@F=5 >2<6 E96 A2C23=6D @7 y6DFD 4@>6 2=:G6 H:E9 9:D DE@CJE6==:?8]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmw6 A2DD65 @? 9:D =@G6 @7 C625:?8 E96 q:3=6 E@ vC2?5>2] w6C =:76 C67=64E65 E96 H:D5@> 2?5 A2E:6?46 @?6 82:?D 7C@> 2AA=J:?8 q:3=:42= AC:?4:A=6D 2?5 AC@>:D6D]k^Am kAm$96 =:G65 H:E9 ;@J 2?5 A6246 E92E 6>A92D:K6D 492C24E6C 2?5 DA:C:EF2= 72:E97F=?6DD E9C@F89 AC2J6C[ D@?8[ 2?5 AC2:D6]k^AmkAmvC2?5>2 DA@<6 E@ v@5 2D :7 w6 H6C6 96C 36DE 7C:6?5] (96? D96 AC2J65[ E96 C6DA64E 2?5 4@?7:56?46 :? w:> E@ 2?DH6C H2D 2D ?2EFC2= E@ 96C 2D 3C62E9:?8]k^Am kAmvC2?5>2 D2?8 E96 @=5 9J>?D E9C@F89@FE E96 52J] xE 5:5?’E >2EE6C :7 H6 H6C6 9@=5:?8 92?5D 2D H6 H2=<65 E@ E96 A2C<[ 5@:?8 E96 5:D96D[ @C H96? D96 D4CF3365 E96 EF3[ E96C6 H2D 2 D@?8 @7 AC2:D6 @? 96C =:AD]k^Am kAm$96 =:G65 2 =:76 @7 AC2:D6 5@:?8 6G6CJ =:EE=6 E9:?8 @FE @7 =@G6 7@C v@5]k^AmkAm(92E 492C24E6C:DE:4D 5@ J@FC =:76 6I2>A=6n v6?6C2E:@?D 7C@> ?@H[ H96? 72>:=J >6>36CD =62C? @7 J@FC =:76[ H92E BF2=:E:6D H:== E96J @3D6CG6nk^AmkAmp?4:6?E vC66< DE2E6D>2? !6C:4=6D H2D C:89E H96? 96 D2:5[ “(92E J@F =62G6 369:?5 :D ?@E H92E :D 6?8C2G65 :? DE@?6 >@?F>6?ED[ 3FE H92E :D H@G6? :?E@ E96 =:G6D @7 @E96CD]”k^Am kAm{:G6 2 =:76 H@CE9 6>F=2E:?8]k^Am kAmk6>m— |:DD qk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diane Yeutter: Live life steady and balanced depending on God God provides each person a road of promise to travel while living on earth. Paul Hammel: Third major candidate joins horse race for governor's mansion Well, it now appears that we will have a third, substantial candidate on the ballot to become the next governor. Sarah Neben: Pet peeves with technology Recently I found and shared a post on Facebook that stated: “Sometimes I miss old remotes and old electronics. You pressed the power button, a… Sarah Neben: Pampered pooches Dan and I don’t have any grandchildren yet. You would think by this point with five children, we would have accomplished that goal by now but … Why do ancient philosophers still matter today? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 A personal list of influential thinkers becomes a broader conversation about happiness, virtue, education and whether philosophy can genuin…