Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: The good kind of habits Jessica Kennedy Aug 15, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What are some habits that your parents had that you picked up and still practice?kAm%96C6 2C6 E96 325 923:ED =:<6 D>@<:?8 E92E >2?J 49:=5C6? DE2CE 5@:?8 3642FD6 E96:C A2C6?ED 5:5] qFE xV> E2=<:?8 23@FE E96 8@@5 923:ED E92E J@F D2H 7C@> E96> 2?5 AC24E:46 :? J@FC @H? 25F=E =:76]k^Am Susan Bennett kAm~?6 E9:?8 >J >@E96C 5:5 2?5 DEC6DD65 H:E9 FD 8C@H:?8 FA H2D E@ >2<6 J@FC 365 6G6CJ >@C?:?8] QtG6? :7 J@FC C@@> :D 2 =:EE=6 >6DDJ[ 2 >256 365 H:== >2<6 :E =@@< 36EE6C]Q %92EVD 2 5:C64E BF@E6 7C@> v6C2=5:?6 |26]k^Am kAmp 7C:6?5 @7 >:?6 @?46 D92C65 E92E 96C >@E96C E@=5 96C E92E 2? 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