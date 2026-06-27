Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: Cooper's gift Jessica Kennedy Jun 27, 2026 37 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When you combine dogs and country life, you are guaranteed to be greeted with a few surprises — especially as we enter the warmer months.kAmx 92G6 366? 8:7E65 H:E9 D6G6C2= 4C:EE6CD 56A@D:E65 @? @FC 324< DE6AD @G6C E96 =2DE 76H H66<Di ?2>6=J E@25D WD@>6 =:G:?8[ D@>6 56462D65X[ D@>6E9:?8 E92E =@@<65 =:<6 2 =2C86 5625 4C:4<6E 2?5 D6G6C2= 3:8 DE:4<D 5C@AA65 3J @FC {23C25@C C6EC:6G6C[ %:==J]k^Am Sarah Neben kAmqFE ?@E9:?8 4@F=5 92G6 AC6A2C65 >6 7@C H92E r@@A6C[ @?6 @7 @FC r2G2=:6C z:?8 r92C=6D DA2?:6=D[ EC:65 E@ 3C:?8 :? 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Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Dawson County Commissioners discuss police training during brief meeting Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership Lexington City Council approves downtown storefront church's conditional use permit Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar kAmx @A6?65 E96 324< 5@@C[ DEF4< >J 9625 @FE 2?5 DE2CE65 42==:?8 E96 5@8D 3J ?2>6] x J6==65[ “u:?=6JP” “!6??JP” “%:==JP” “q@3P” 2?5 E96J 2== 42>6 CF??:?8]k^AmkAmqFE x 4@F=5?’E D66 r@@A6C[ @FC =:EE=6DE 323J H9@ ;FDE EFC?65 2 J62C @=5[ 2?JH96C6]k^AmkAmxE 3682? E@ C2:? 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E92E 4C66A65 >6 @FE 6G6? >@C6]k^AmkAm%96 D?2<6 H2D 2=:G6 E96 H9@=6 E:>6 2?5 AC@323=J 72<65 36:?8 5625 D@ E96 5@8D H@F=5 6G6?EF2==J E:C6 @7 :E 2?5 =62G6 :E 2=@?6]k^Am kAm%92E >62?D :7 r@@A6C 925 >256 :E :? E96 9@FD6 H:E9 9:D DA@:=D[ E96 D?2<6 >:89E 92G6 C@FD65 :ED6=7 6?@F89 E@ H:88=6 :ED H2J 2C@F?5 2?5 E96? 5:D2AA62C F?56C 2 A:646 @7 7FC?:EFC6]k^AmkAmx 42? @?=J :>28:?6 E96 492@D E92E H@F=5 92G6 6?DF65]k^AmkAm%92?<7F==J x C62=:K65 H92E r@@A6C’D 8:7E H2D 367@C6 :E 4@F=5 4@>6 E@ E92E]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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