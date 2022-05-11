 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking topical

Unofficial Dawson and Gosper County Election results are in

  • Updated
  • 0
IMG_7454WEB.jpg
C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — There will be new faces in several elected positions in both Dawson and Gosper counties based on the unofficial primary election results from Tuesday, May 10.

In Dawson County, Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery received 2,148 votes, while 1,594 went to incumbent Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody.

Down in Gosper County, Deputy Sheriff Jesse Naputi received 362 votes while 262 voted for Sheriff Craig Ward, who was appointed to the position several months ago to replace Sheriff Dennis Ocken who retired at the end of January.

In the Dawson County Treasurer race, motor vehicle supervisor Kaitlyn Woltemath received 2,680 votes, Beth Bauer received 851.

In the Dawson County Commissioner District 3 race, Kevin Swanson received 238 votes, incumbent Dennis Rickertsen received 215 and Duane Kautz received 201 votes.

For the Gothenburg Mayor position, Will Rahjes received 624 votes, Kendra Boyd received 249 and Patrick Moore received 79 votes.

People are also reading…

The contest for Gothenburg School Board saw seven candidates looking to fill three seats , the top six advance to the general election in the fall for another runoff vote.

The top six were Nate Wyatt, 647 votes; Matt Dalrymple 584 votes; Lisa Brass, 541 votes; Bruce Lee Clark, 432 votes; Kristi Kreuscher, 427 votes and Dawn Urman, 342 votes.

Dawson County residents sided with native Teresa Ibach in the race for the recently redistricted District 44. Ibach received 3,468 votes while Edward Dunn received 698 votes.

Ibach won the nomination with 6,075 votes in total or 76 percent.

Former District 36 representative Matt Williams earned 2,884 votes from his former constituents in Dawson County in the University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 7 race. Williams won the nomination with 45 percent of the vote.

Dawson County Results

 

Rep. Congress District 3

  • Adrian Smith: 2,933
  • Mike Calhoun: 740

Rep. Governor

  • Michael Connely: 48
  • Brett Lindstrom: 678
  • Donna Nichole Carpenter: 40
  • Lela McNich: 18
  • Theresa Thibodeau: 311
  • Jim Pillen: 1,553
  • Troy Wentz: 15
  • Charles Herbster: 925
  • Berland Ridenour: 123

Rep. Secretary of State

  • Bob Evnen: 1,350
  • Rex Schroder: 993
  • Robert J. Borer: 713

Rep. State Treasurer

  • John Murante: 1,579
  • Paul Anderson: 1,430

Rep. Attorney General

  • Jennifer Hicks: 1,193
  • Mike Hilgers: 1,885

Rep. State Auditor

  • Mike Foley: 2,400
  • Larry Anderson: 806

Rep. Public Service Commission District 5

  • Kevin Stocker: 1,005
  • Mary Ridder: 1,456
  • Dakota Delka: 437

Rep. County Commissioner District 3

  • Duane Kautz: 201
  • Dennis Rickertsen: 215
  • Kevin Swanson: 238

Rep. County Sheriff

  • Ken Moody: 1,594
  • Mark Montgomery: 2,148

Rep. County Treasurer

  • Kaitlyn Woltemath: 2,680
  • Beth Bauer: 851

Dem. Congress District 3

  • David J. Else: 255
  • Daniel Wik: 168

Dem. Governor

  • Carol Blood: 389
  • Roy Harris: 81

Lib. Governor

  • Scott Zimmerman: 19

Lib. State Auditor

  • Gene Siadek: 20

Lmn. Congress District 3

  • Mark Elworth, Jr.: 2

Lmn. Attorney General

  • Larry Bolinger: 1

Lmn. State Auditor

  • L. Leroy Lopez: 0

Legislature District 44

  • Edward Dunn: 698
  • Teresa Ibach: 3,469

State Board of Education District 7

  • Robin Stevens: 1,367
  • Pat Moore: 581
  • Elizabeth Tegtmeier: 2,258

University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 7

  • Matt Williams: 2,884
  • Nolan Gurnsey: 215
  • Kathy Wilmot: 1,062

Lexington Regional Health Center Directors (Vote 2)

  • Kenneth Harbison: 888
  • Pat Samway: 1,293

Cozad Community Hospital Directors (Vote 3)

  • Cindy Finnegan: 806
  • Bill Wilkinson: 789
  • Alan Svajgr: 573

Gothenburg Memorial Hospital Directors (Vote 2)

  • Ryan T. O’Hare: 1,126

Gothenburg District 20 School Board Member (Vote 3)

  • Nate Wyatt: 647
  • Lisa Brass: 541
  • Matt Dalrymple: 584
  • Bruce Lee Clark: 432
  • Dawn Urman: 342
  • Kristi Kreuscher: 427
  • Bradly Jorgenson: 310

Elm Creek District 9 School Board Member (Vote 3)

  • Alicia Beavers: 2
  • Cole Brodine: 3
  • Jeffrey Meads: 6
  • Marvion Reichert, Jr.: 0
  • Rachel Dallman: 6
  • Hannah Hild: 5

Gothenburg Mayor

  • Patrick Moore: 79
  • Will Rahjes: 624
  • Kendra Boyd: 249

Gosper County Results

Rep. Congress District 3

  • Adrian Smith: 501
  • Mike Calhoun: 118

Rep. Governor

  • Michael Connely: 7
  • Brett Lindstrom: 124
  • Donna Carpenter: 7
  • Lela McNich: 1
  • Theresa Thibodeau: 65
  • Jim Pillen: 258
  • Troy Wentz: 3
  • Charles Herbster: 144
  • Breland Ridenour: 17

Rep. Secretary of State

  • Bob Even: 222
  • Rex Schroder: 174
  • Robert Borer: 116

Rep. State Treasurer

  • John Murante: 270
  • Paul Anderson: 234

Rep. Attorney General

  • Jennifer Hicks: 193
  • Mike Hilgers: 313

Rep. State Auditor

  • Mike Foley: 405
  • Larry Anderson: 123

Rep. Public Service Commission District 5

  • Kevin Stocker: 163
  • Mary Ridder: 200
  • Dakota Delka: 101

Rep. County Sheriff

  • Craig Ward: 262
  • Jesse Naputi: 362

Dem. Congress District 3

  • David J. Else: 17
  • Daniel Wik: 22

Dem. Governor

  • Carol Blood: 39
  • Roy Harris: 6

Lib. Governor

  • Scott Zimmerman: 0

Lib. State Treasurer

  • Katrina Tomsen: 1

Lib. State Auditor

  • Gene Siadek: 1

Lmn. Congress District 3

  • Mark Elworth, Jr.: 2

Lmn. Attorney General

  • Larry Bolinger: 2

Lmn. State Auditor

  • L. Leroy Lopez: 2

Legislature District 44

  • Edward Dunn: 130
  • Teresa Ibach: 502

State Board of Education District 7

  • Robin Stevens: 180
  • Pat Moore: 125
  • Elizabeth Tegtmeier: 302

University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 7

  • Matt Williams: 393
  • Nolan Gurnsey: 52
  • Kathy Wilmot: 166

Nebraska Public Power District

  • Larry Linstrom: 218
  • Bill Hoyt: 193
  • David Gale: 134

Lexington Regional Health Center Directors (Vote 2)

  • Kenneth Harbison: 267
  • Pat Samway: 362
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Giving birth in Ukraine during war