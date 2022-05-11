Unofficial Dawson and Gosper County Election results are in

LEXINGTON — There will be new faces in several elected positions in both Dawson and Gosper counties based on the unofficial primary election results from Tuesday, May 10.

In Dawson County, Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery received 2,148 votes, while 1,594 went to incumbent Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody.

Down in Gosper County, Deputy Sheriff Jesse Naputi received 362 votes while 262 voted for Sheriff Craig Ward, who was appointed to the position several months ago to replace Sheriff Dennis Ocken who retired at the end of January.

In the Dawson County Treasurer race, motor vehicle supervisor Kaitlyn Woltemath received 2,680 votes, Beth Bauer received 851.

In the Dawson County Commissioner District 3 race, Kevin Swanson received 238 votes, incumbent Dennis Rickertsen received 215 and Duane Kautz received 201 votes.

For the Gothenburg Mayor position, Will Rahjes received 624 votes, Kendra Boyd received 249 and Patrick Moore received 79 votes.

The contest for Gothenburg School Board saw seven candidates looking to fill three seats , the top six advance to the general election in the fall for another runoff vote.

The top six were Nate Wyatt, 647 votes; Matt Dalrymple 584 votes; Lisa Brass, 541 votes; Bruce Lee Clark, 432 votes; Kristi Kreuscher, 427 votes and Dawn Urman, 342 votes.

Dawson County residents sided with native Teresa Ibach in the race for the recently redistricted District 44. Ibach received 3,468 votes while Edward Dunn received 698 votes.

Ibach won the nomination with 6,075 votes in total or 76 percent.

Former District 36 representative Matt Williams earned 2,884 votes from his former constituents in Dawson County in the University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 7 race. Williams won the nomination with 45 percent of the vote.

Dawson County Results

Rep. Congress District 3

Adrian Smith: 2,933

Mike Calhoun: 740

Rep. Governor

Michael Connely: 48

Brett Lindstrom: 678

Donna Nichole Carpenter: 40

Lela McNich: 18

Theresa Thibodeau: 311

Jim Pillen: 1,553

Troy Wentz: 15

Charles Herbster: 925

Berland Ridenour: 123

Rep. Secretary of State

Bob Evnen: 1,350

Rex Schroder: 993

Robert J. Borer: 713

Rep. State Treasurer

John Murante: 1,579

Paul Anderson: 1,430

Rep. Attorney General

Jennifer Hicks: 1,193

Mike Hilgers: 1,885

Rep. State Auditor

Mike Foley: 2,400

Larry Anderson: 806

Rep. Public Service Commission District 5

Kevin Stocker: 1,005

Mary Ridder: 1,456

Dakota Delka: 437

Rep. County Commissioner District 3

Duane Kautz: 201

Dennis Rickertsen: 215

Kevin Swanson: 238

Rep. County Sheriff

Ken Moody: 1,594

Mark Montgomery: 2,148

Rep. County Treasurer

Kaitlyn Woltemath: 2,680

Beth Bauer: 851

Dem. Congress District 3

David J. Else: 255

Daniel Wik: 168

Dem. Governor

Carol Blood: 389

Roy Harris: 81

Lib. Governor

Scott Zimmerman: 19

Lib. State Auditor

Gene Siadek: 20

Lmn. Congress District 3

Mark Elworth, Jr.: 2

Lmn. Attorney General

Larry Bolinger: 1

Lmn. State Auditor

L. Leroy Lopez: 0

Legislature District 44

Edward Dunn: 698

Teresa Ibach: 3,469

State Board of Education District 7

Robin Stevens: 1,367

Pat Moore: 581

Elizabeth Tegtmeier: 2,258

University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 7

Matt Williams: 2,884

Nolan Gurnsey: 215

Kathy Wilmot: 1,062

Lexington Regional Health Center Directors (Vote 2)

Kenneth Harbison: 888

Pat Samway: 1,293

Cozad Community Hospital Directors (Vote 3)

Cindy Finnegan: 806

Bill Wilkinson: 789

Alan Svajgr: 573

Gothenburg Memorial Hospital Directors (Vote 2)

Ryan T. O’Hare: 1,126

Gothenburg District 20 School Board Member (Vote 3)

Nate Wyatt: 647

Lisa Brass: 541

Matt Dalrymple: 584

Bruce Lee Clark: 432

Dawn Urman: 342

Kristi Kreuscher: 427

Bradly Jorgenson: 310

Elm Creek District 9 School Board Member (Vote 3)

Alicia Beavers: 2

Cole Brodine: 3

Jeffrey Meads: 6

Marvion Reichert, Jr.: 0

Rachel Dallman: 6

Hannah Hild: 5

Gothenburg Mayor

Patrick Moore: 79

Will Rahjes: 624

Kendra Boyd: 249

Gosper County Results

Rep. Congress District 3

Adrian Smith: 501

Mike Calhoun: 118

Rep. Governor

Michael Connely: 7

Brett Lindstrom: 124

Donna Carpenter: 7

Lela McNich: 1

Theresa Thibodeau: 65

Jim Pillen: 258

Troy Wentz: 3

Charles Herbster: 144

Breland Ridenour: 17

Rep. Secretary of State

Bob Even: 222

Rex Schroder: 174

Robert Borer: 116

Rep. State Treasurer

John Murante: 270

Paul Anderson: 234

Rep. Attorney General

Jennifer Hicks: 193

Mike Hilgers: 313

Rep. State Auditor

Mike Foley: 405

Larry Anderson: 123

Rep. Public Service Commission District 5

Kevin Stocker: 163

Mary Ridder: 200

Dakota Delka: 101

Rep. County Sheriff

Craig Ward: 262

Jesse Naputi: 362

Dem. Congress District 3

David J. Else: 17

Daniel Wik: 22

Dem. Governor

Carol Blood: 39

Roy Harris: 6

Lib. Governor

Scott Zimmerman: 0

Lib. State Treasurer

Katrina Tomsen: 1

Lib. State Auditor

Gene Siadek: 1

Lmn. Congress District 3

Mark Elworth, Jr.: 2

Lmn. Attorney General

Larry Bolinger: 2

Lmn. State Auditor

L. Leroy Lopez: 2

Legislature District 44

Edward Dunn: 130

Teresa Ibach: 502

State Board of Education District 7

Robin Stevens: 180

Pat Moore: 125

Elizabeth Tegtmeier: 302

University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 7

Matt Williams: 393

Nolan Gurnsey: 52

Kathy Wilmot: 166

Nebraska Public Power District

Larry Linstrom: 218

Bill Hoyt: 193

David Gale: 134

Lexington Regional Health Center Directors (Vote 2)

Kenneth Harbison: 267

Pat Samway: 362