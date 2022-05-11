Unofficial Dawson and Gosper County Election results are in

LEXINGTON — There will be new faces in several elected positions in both Dawson and Gosper counties based on the unofficial primary election results from Tuesday, May 10.
In Dawson County, Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery received 2,148 votes, while 1,594 went to incumbent Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody.
Down in Gosper County, Deputy Sheriff Jesse Naputi received 362 votes while 262 voted for Sheriff Craig Ward, who was appointed to the position several months ago to replace Sheriff Dennis Ocken who retired at the end of January.
In the Dawson County Treasurer race, motor vehicle supervisor Kaitlyn Woltemath received 2,680 votes, Beth Bauer received 851.
In the Dawson County Commissioner District 3 race, Kevin Swanson received 238 votes, incumbent Dennis Rickertsen received 215 and Duane Kautz received 201 votes.
For the Gothenburg Mayor position, Will Rahjes received 624 votes, Kendra Boyd received 249 and Patrick Moore received 79 votes.
The contest for Gothenburg School Board saw seven candidates looking to fill three seats , the top six advance to the general election in the fall for another runoff vote.
The top six were Nate Wyatt, 647 votes; Matt Dalrymple 584 votes; Lisa Brass, 541 votes; Bruce Lee Clark, 432 votes; Kristi Kreuscher, 427 votes and Dawn Urman, 342 votes.
Dawson County residents sided with native Teresa Ibach in the race for the recently redistricted District 44. Ibach received 3,468 votes while Edward Dunn received 698 votes.
Ibach won the nomination with 6,075 votes in total or 76 percent.
Former District 36 representative Matt Williams earned 2,884 votes from his former constituents in Dawson County in the University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 7 race. Williams won the nomination with 45 percent of the vote.
Dawson County Results
Rep. Congress District 3
- Adrian Smith: 2,933
- Mike Calhoun: 740
Rep. Governor
- Michael Connely: 48
- Brett Lindstrom: 678
- Donna Nichole Carpenter: 40
- Lela McNich: 18
- Theresa Thibodeau: 311
- Jim Pillen: 1,553
- Troy Wentz: 15
- Charles Herbster: 925
- Berland Ridenour: 123
Rep. Secretary of State
- Bob Evnen: 1,350
- Rex Schroder: 993
- Robert J. Borer: 713
Rep. State Treasurer
- John Murante: 1,579
- Paul Anderson: 1,430
Rep. Attorney General
- Jennifer Hicks: 1,193
- Mike Hilgers: 1,885
Rep. State Auditor
- Mike Foley: 2,400
- Larry Anderson: 806
Rep. Public Service Commission District 5
- Kevin Stocker: 1,005
- Mary Ridder: 1,456
- Dakota Delka: 437
Rep. County Commissioner District 3
- Duane Kautz: 201
- Dennis Rickertsen: 215
- Kevin Swanson: 238
Rep. County Sheriff
- Ken Moody: 1,594
- Mark Montgomery: 2,148
Rep. County Treasurer
- Kaitlyn Woltemath: 2,680
- Beth Bauer: 851
Dem. Congress District 3
- David J. Else: 255
- Daniel Wik: 168
Dem. Governor
- Carol Blood: 389
- Roy Harris: 81
Lib. Governor
- Scott Zimmerman: 19
Lib. State Auditor
- Gene Siadek: 20
Lmn. Congress District 3
- Mark Elworth, Jr.: 2
Lmn. Attorney General
- Larry Bolinger: 1
Lmn. State Auditor
- L. Leroy Lopez: 0
Legislature District 44
- Edward Dunn: 698
- Teresa Ibach: 3,469
State Board of Education District 7
- Robin Stevens: 1,367
- Pat Moore: 581
- Elizabeth Tegtmeier: 2,258
University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 7
- Matt Williams: 2,884
- Nolan Gurnsey: 215
- Kathy Wilmot: 1,062
Lexington Regional Health Center Directors (Vote 2)
- Kenneth Harbison: 888
- Pat Samway: 1,293
Cozad Community Hospital Directors (Vote 3)
- Cindy Finnegan: 806
- Bill Wilkinson: 789
- Alan Svajgr: 573
Gothenburg Memorial Hospital Directors (Vote 2)
- Ryan T. O’Hare: 1,126
Gothenburg District 20 School Board Member (Vote 3)
- Nate Wyatt: 647
- Lisa Brass: 541
- Matt Dalrymple: 584
- Bruce Lee Clark: 432
- Dawn Urman: 342
- Kristi Kreuscher: 427
- Bradly Jorgenson: 310
Elm Creek District 9 School Board Member (Vote 3)
- Alicia Beavers: 2
- Cole Brodine: 3
- Jeffrey Meads: 6
- Marvion Reichert, Jr.: 0
- Rachel Dallman: 6
- Hannah Hild: 5
Gothenburg Mayor
- Patrick Moore: 79
- Will Rahjes: 624
- Kendra Boyd: 249
Gosper County Results
Rep. Congress District 3
- Adrian Smith: 501
- Mike Calhoun: 118
Rep. Governor
- Michael Connely: 7
- Brett Lindstrom: 124
- Donna Carpenter: 7
- Lela McNich: 1
- Theresa Thibodeau: 65
- Jim Pillen: 258
- Troy Wentz: 3
- Charles Herbster: 144
- Breland Ridenour: 17
Rep. Secretary of State
- Bob Even: 222
- Rex Schroder: 174
- Robert Borer: 116
Rep. State Treasurer
- John Murante: 270
- Paul Anderson: 234
Rep. Attorney General
- Jennifer Hicks: 193
- Mike Hilgers: 313
Rep. State Auditor
- Mike Foley: 405
- Larry Anderson: 123
Rep. Public Service Commission District 5
- Kevin Stocker: 163
- Mary Ridder: 200
- Dakota Delka: 101
Rep. County Sheriff
- Craig Ward: 262
- Jesse Naputi: 362
Dem. Congress District 3
- David J. Else: 17
- Daniel Wik: 22
Dem. Governor
- Carol Blood: 39
- Roy Harris: 6
Lib. Governor
- Scott Zimmerman: 0
Lib. State Treasurer
- Katrina Tomsen: 1
Lib. State Auditor
- Gene Siadek: 1
Lmn. Congress District 3
- Mark Elworth, Jr.: 2
Lmn. Attorney General
- Larry Bolinger: 2
Lmn. State Auditor
- L. Leroy Lopez: 2
Legislature District 44
- Edward Dunn: 130
- Teresa Ibach: 502
State Board of Education District 7
- Robin Stevens: 180
- Pat Moore: 125
- Elizabeth Tegtmeier: 302
University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 7
- Matt Williams: 393
- Nolan Gurnsey: 52
- Kathy Wilmot: 166
Nebraska Public Power District
- Larry Linstrom: 218
- Bill Hoyt: 193
- David Gale: 134
Lexington Regional Health Center Directors (Vote 2)
- Kenneth Harbison: 267
- Pat Samway: 362