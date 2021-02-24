The Fox Theater holds its grand opening in Cozad’s historic Allen’s Opera House

The first movies to be shown in the new theater were the Croods 2, News of the World and Wonder Woman 1984.

While the CDC owns the theatre, it will be leased to Stewart Fox of Broken Bow. His family has operated the Tiffany Theater for more than 15 years. They will run the day to day operations of the theater.

The theater is open seven days a week, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. People can check out their Facebook page or www.watchthefox.com to see what movies are being offered.

The renovations done to the historic building were major; there was no electrical, plumbing, heating or access to the second story.

The theater features state of the art laser projection and sound equipment, the first of its kind equipped in any theater in the country. Laser projection is an emerging technology in movie projection which allows for more vivid colors.

McKeone said access to family entertainment is important and can help attract people to the community. The theater, along with the other redevelopment in Cozad, makes the town an appealing place to live.

She said Cozad has a great downtown area, with places to eat, shop and visit.