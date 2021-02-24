The Fox Theater holds its grand opening in Cozad’s historic Allen’s Opera House

COZAD — For the first time in over a decade, residents of Cozad once again have access to a movie theater in their community. The Fox Theater, located in the historic Allen’s Opera House, held its grand opening on Friday, Feb. 19.
The Cozad Development Corporation, CDC, led by Executive Director Jennifer McKeone, has been working to bring a theater back to Cozad for three years.
Cozad had been previously served by the Rialto Theatre, which opened in 1921. It was a staple in the community for decades, but by 2008 the building had fallen into disrepair and closed. The City of Cozad acquired the property in April 2015 and chose to demolish the building.
The CDC found in a community needs survey that demand for a movie theater in Cozad was high. The options were weighed on whether or not to build a brand new building, but then the CDC decided to purchase the historic Allen’s Opera House on the corner of 8th St. and Meridian.
After a structural survey, the CDC applied for a grant from the Civic Center and Community Finance Fund from the state, which was awarded. Funding also came from citizens in the 100th Meridian community.
In October 2020, the theater received a $40,000 donation from The Home Agency and BHA Real Estate.
Now, 12 years after the closing of the Rialto, the Fox Theater has opened, once again providing entertainment access for the community. The theater features three different screens on which to show movies.
The first movies to be shown in the new theater were the Croods 2, News of the World and Wonder Woman 1984.
While the CDC owns the theatre, it will be leased to Stewart Fox of Broken Bow. His family has operated the Tiffany Theater for more than 15 years. They will run the day to day operations of the theater.
The theater is open seven days a week, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. People can check out their Facebook page or www.watchthefox.com to see what movies are being offered.
The renovations done to the historic building were major; there was no electrical, plumbing, heating or access to the second story.
The theater features state of the art laser projection and sound equipment, the first of its kind equipped in any theater in the country. Laser projection is an emerging technology in movie projection which allows for more vivid colors.
McKeone said access to family entertainment is important and can help attract people to the community. The theater, along with the other redevelopment in Cozad, makes the town an appealing place to live.
She said Cozad has a great downtown area, with places to eat, shop and visit.
People have a choice on where they want to live and by providing these amenities; it creates a community people want to be a part of, McKeone said.
Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karmen Morse said the theater is a notable addition to the downtown Cozad area and it is unique among the other theaters in the county for having three screens to show movies.
“It will be a huge benefit to the community.” Morse said.
The Allen’s Opera House was built by Charles Hart and a Mr. Shanholt in 1906 for Charles E. Allen, a business man and banker who co-owned the Cozad State Bank and the Allen’s General Store, both businesses were located on the first floor of the building, according to the National Register of Historic Places.
The building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since Sept. 28, 1988. Its construction is consistent with most Nebraska opera houses built in the 20th century, the façade lacks ornamentation, aside from stone ledges above and below the windows, according to the building’s historic registration form.
The building played host to a variety of performing arts including musical concerts, home talent, high school productions, the actor Eugene Moore, touring stock companies, dialect plays, minstrel shows and the performance of classic plays.