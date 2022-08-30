Overton Eagles shutout by the Vikings on the first game of the season

BERTRAND — The Overton Eagles couldn’t get off the ground during their first game of the season against the Bertrand Vikings on Friday, Aug. 26.

The first quarter saw the Vikings put up 15 points, with the Eagles unable to answer. The second quarter was a similar story, 13 points to the Vikings, none for Overton. The score at the half was 28-0.

The third quarter was a back and forth, Overton had a couple possessions, but was unable to get the ball pass the 10 yard line.

During the last quarter, the Eagles looked to try something new with a trick play that gained 40 yards, but then penalties and an ill-timed fumble gave the ball back to the Vikings. They used that opportunity to score one more touchdown.

The final score was 34-0.

Overton has their home opener against the Axtell Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 2. The Wildcats are currently 0-1 after dropping their season opener to Alma, 32-26.