LINCOLN — Nebraska Public Transit Week is a celebration and promotion of public transit across Nebraska organized by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Nebraska Association of Transportation Providers (NATP) in cooperation with Nebraska’s public transit providers.

Nebraska public transit had over 4 million passenger boardings traveling nearly 10 million miles in 2022 to get Nebraskans where they needed to go. In Nebraska, 5.1% of households do not have access to a vehicle. Public transit options, in both rural and urban communities, are vital to these Nebraskans, as well as those who cannot drive a personal vehicle. Public transit provides Nebraskans a connection to medical care, education, jobs and freedom of mobility in their day-to-day lives.

Nebraska Public Transit Week celebrates urban and rural transit. While urban providers have the largest ridership, they account for only seven of the 60 public transit providers in Nebraska. The 53 rural transit agencies accounted for nearly 43% of all public transit miles traveled. Most rural transit providers offer demand response service, where rides are booked ahead of time and bring passengers to a specific destination, like rideshare programs. In addition to the 60 public transit providers in Nebraska, six agencies operate regularly scheduled intercity routes across the state.

For more information about local providers, visit the Nebraska Public Transit website at nebraskatransit.com. The website includes an interactive map for finding public transit providers, details on events during Nebraska Public Transit Week and information for riders.

During Nebraska Public Transit Week, transit agencies are encouraged to celebrate with their local communities. Nebraskans can join in the events and activities in their area or visit nebraskatransit.com/2023-nptw to download a coloring page, BINGO, crossword puzzle, word find and vote for your favorite agency photo to win a prize.

About the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT)

NDOT provides the best possible statewide transportation system for the movement of people and goods.

About the Nebraska Association of Transportation Providers (NATP)

NATP was formed to promote effective, efficient public transportation throughout Nebraska. NATP supports acceptable public transportation that is accessible to all, particularly older adults, people with disabilities and anyone who would otherwise be without affordable transportation.

For media inquiries and additional information about Nebraska Public Transit Week contact Nebraska Department of Transportation at 402-479-4694 or kari.ruse@nebraska.gov.