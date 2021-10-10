Nebraska Game and Parks rainbow trout stockings scheduled this fall

Game and Parks also stocked cutthroat trout the week of Sept. 27 at: White River, Fort Robinson SP – 750; Lake Carter P. Johnson, Fort Robinson SP – 950; Bridgeport SRA middle lake – 1,000; Alliance golf course pond – 300; Grove Lake WMA sandpit, Royal – 50.

Tiger trout, a hybrid of the brown trout and the brook trout, will be stocked the week of Oct. 11 at the Curtis golf course pond (300) and the week of Oct. 25 at Rock Creek Lake, Parks (1,000) and the Chadron State Park Pond (500).

Fishing for trout is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used. A spinning or spin-cast rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm will work well. Add a split shot a couple of feet above the hook and a bobber a couple of feet above the split shot. Spinners, salmon eggs, dough baits and artificial flies also can catch trout.

If you are just getting into fishing, a helpful resource is Game and Parks’ Going Fishing Guide, available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/howtofish. For information on Fish Stocking, including the dates pf upcoming trout stocking, OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishstockingreports.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing for more information on fishing in Nebraska.