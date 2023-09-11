SUMNER — It was a huge afternoon for the S-E-M Mustangs as they faced the Parkview Christian Patriots on Friday, Sept. 8.

The Patriots and Mustangs battled each other in the D6 semi-final playoff match in Lincoln last November. Parkview Christian won 40 to 22.

Parkview Christian went on to defeat Pawnee City in the championship game and took home the D6 State title.

S-E-M stomped onto the field with their heads held high and ice in their veins.

The Patriots went to kick-off, but it was a short kick that the Mustangs caught.

In the first play for the Mustangs, Maddox Jones rushed up the field for a touchdown. The after point after kick was no good.

S-E-M took a six to zero lead.

When the Patriots had the ball on 2nd and 15, Mustang Ryan Arbuthnot got loose and made a huge tackle for five yards lost.

The Mustangs turned on their wheels in the second quarter as they scored 28 points.

With 18 seconds left until halftime, S-E-M’s Cohen Rohde threw a short pass into the end zone to Jace Rosentreader for the final touchdown of the first half.

S-E-M was up 34 to zero at halftime.

In the third quarter, S-E-M’s Jones rushed in a touchdown up the right sideline and Rohde put in the two-point after kick.

The Mustangs went up 42 to zero with 8 minutes left in the third quarter.

A rushing touchdown from Mustang freshman Jordan Scoville put the score at 48 to zero with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Parkview Christian finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown.

The clock was ticking down close to six minutes as the Mustangs snapped the ball.

S-E-M’s Scoville broke one tackle and found an opening in mid-field to rush in another Mustang touchdown.

The Mustangs won 54 to six and improve to a three and zero record.

Chance Daake had three completed passes for 46 yards, Rohde had three passes for four yards and Clark Padrnos had one completion for eight yards.

Carrying the ball for the Mustangs was Jones with 17 yards for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Daake had two carries for 10 yards. Scoville had six carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Rosentreader had one carry for three yards, five receptions for 20 yards and three touchdowns.

The Mustangs had a strong defense with some big tackles from Arbuthnot with three solo tackles and two of them for yards lost. Rohde had five tackles and three for yards lost. Daake had six tackles with one for yards lost. Carson Bosak had two solo tackles and one for yards lost. Isaac O’Neill, Heath Henson, Arbuthnot and Bosak each had one sack.

S-E-M is on the road against Wilcox-Hildreth on Friday, Sept. 19.