Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 3:15 AM CDT Jun 11, 2026 Jun 11, 2026 Updated 48 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Golf Ball Size Hail and Strong Winds Until 3:15 AM CDTWhat’s Happening:A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3:15 AM CDT. The storm is currently 7 miles northwest of Gibbon, moving east at 55 mph.Affected Areas:Northeastern Phelps CountyNorthwestern Adams CountyNorthern Kearney CountyBuffalo CountySoutheastern Dawson CountySouthwestern Hall CountyWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Golf ball size hailWind gusts up to 60 mph Impacts:Potential injuries to people and animals outdoorsHail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehiclesWind damage to roofs, siding, and treesTravel disruptions along Interstate 80 between mile markers 251 and 293 People are also reading… Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Adrian Gomez Ramos joins Nebraska Community Foundation Planning Commission recommends denial of Pentecostal church conditional use permit; board concerned about parking overflow Kaden Barkmeier pitches no-hitter in Lexington's shut out of Broken Bow Gothenburg woman charged with felony child abuse and sexual assault of a child Cattlemen’s Ball transforms Dawson County pasture into gathering place for hope Cozad's Olliver Davis earns CSO All-Star MVP Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Three Lexington boys soccer players competed in Foals for Life Soccer Showcase in Omaha Crossroads Mission Avenue invites community to open house for new transitional housing facility in Lexington Gov. Pillen, Farmers, Ranchers and Ag Industry Supporters Celebrate Passage of LB 525 McDonald’s bets on fancier chicken, airier restaurants to keep luring diners Lexington 14U baseball downs Cozad 15-1, falls to Norton and Gothenburg Overton Public School announces second semester honor roll Omaha man arrested in connection with Ralston homicide Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid windows and stay indoors until the storm passes.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington A severe thunderstorm on Saturday swept through Lexington, leaving behind damage. Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Gary and Sam preview the Husker Camp Countdown | Pick Six Podcast Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup Lion statue stolen from Piqued Curiosities Antiques Lion statue stolen from Piqued Curiosities Antiques