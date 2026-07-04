Strong Thunderstorm with Gusty Winds and Hail Expected Until 9 PM CDT
What’s Happening:
A strong thunderstorm is moving east at 20 mph through northwestern Buffalo, southwestern Sherman, and northeastern Dawson counties. The storm is expected to persist until 9 PM CDT.
Affected Areas:
- Northwestern Buffalo County
- Southwestern Sherman County
- Northeastern Dawson County
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts between 50 and 55 mph
- Penny-sized hail
Impacts:
- Potential for tree limbs to be knocked down
- Unsecured objects may be blown around
- Minor hail damage to vegetation
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Safety Tips:
- If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.
- Secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 11 PM CDT for south central and central Nebraska.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.