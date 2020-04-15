LEXINGTON — Citing the emergency situation surrounding COVID-19 pandemic, the Dawson County Courthouse will be closed to the public at 5 p.m. on April 15.
The Dawson County Commissioners will continue to monitor the outbreak and requests the public to take the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of exposure.
According to the county’s press release, “If you need to conduct business in County offices, we recommend utilizing online services and mail in services. If you need to contact a department, please use the numbers listed below. You may need to leave a message and the official will return your call as needed. These measures will remain in place until further notice.”
The Dawson County Court and District Court are still open.
If you are represented by an attorney, contact your attorney. If you are not represented by an attorney and have a court appearance, please call the court to determine if your case is proceeding as scheduled, according to the release.
County Commissioner meetings will be open to the public, through Zoom please contact the County Clerk for log in information.
- Assessors: 324-3471
- Attorney: 324-5644
- CASA: 324-7364
- Child Support: 324-3166
- County Clerk: 324-2127
- County Court: 324-5606
- DMV: 324-5466
- District Court: 324-4261
- Drug Court: 324-5021
- Emergency Management: 324-2070
- Probation: 324-5615
- Register of Deeds: 324-4271
- Roads: 324-4256
- Sheriff: 324-3011
- Surveyor: 324-3541
- Treasurer: 324-3241
- Veterans: 324-3041
- Victim Witness: 324-5702
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.