LHS Band Director Chad Scharff named Teacher of the Week by National Honor Society students

LEXINGTON — The “Teacher of the Week” award is a brand new idea thought up by Lexington National Honor Society to recognize teachers for the impact they make on students. Band Director Chad Scharff was the second teacher nominated by the students.
National Honor Society Adviser Michael Zarate said the teachers are nominated by National Honor Society students and if there are more than one teacher nominated, the students will vote.
Zarate said the students must provide the reasoning as to why the teacher deserves the award.
“This was an idea that came up when we were working concessions and the NHS members thought it was a
great idea so we just started it last week. It is our way of recognizing teachers for the impact they make, whether in or out of the class,” said Zarate.
Scharff was the second teacher nominated for the award, there were three reasons cited.
“Mr. Scharff exceeds expectations as a teacher everyday by keeping marching band students motivated to practice, as well as respecting the students in a friendly matter.”
“He is very understanding and goes out of his way to help students,” and “he pushes the students in the band to do better.”
“Mr. Scharff is a great teacher,” NHS member Greg Treffer said, “he is always having fun, every morning we are out there, he always wants the best out of us and pushing us to do better.”
When asked why Scharff got the nomination this week, Treffer said it seemed like this week had been tougher for some of the band students as they prepare for their first competition this Saturday and Scharff has been there to help them.
NHS member Kelly Cabarcas said she voted for Scharff because he always pushes the students to be their best. “I think that is a very good quality in teachers.” Cabarcas said.
With competitions nearing, Cabarcas said Scharff has been pushing the students in the athletic aspect of marching, making sure their feet are in time, and ensuring the students are hitting their spots in the drill.
When asked about how she felt about the band’s first competitive performance, Cabarcas said she is feeling good about it, but is nervous about band members hitting all of their spots, but added, “I feel like we are prepared.”
Mia Rowe, another NHS member, said she nominated Scharff because he is really good with the students, is supportive and thinks about the students first.
“If something goes wrong he works out a plan with the students,” Rowe said, “He is really good at working with the students and helping them get their work done.”
As for the upcoming competition, Rowe said Scharff has been going through the movements with the students and fine tuning all the little things, like ensuring lines are straight front to back, side to side, etc.
As for Scharff himself, on being nominated he said, “I was really surprised, it’s a big honor when the students will recognize you for something. That’s huge.”
“I love these kids to death and I try to put a lot of heart and energy into what I do,” Scharff said, “to have the students give you a shout-out means a lot, probably more than anything coming from the kids.”
On the Elkhorn competition Scharff said, “We are really excited, we have never done anything like this before. There are going to be a lot of really good schools there.”
He said the band will perform once and if the band does well enough, they could move on from the preliminary round to the final round.
“We have worked really hard this year,” Scharff said, “The kids are a lot more focused because of the competitive atmosphere, our show this year is great.”
Scharff also noted this will be the first time many students get to march in competition. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, all band competitions were cancelled and the freshman last year missed out.
The band did get to showcase their show last year with a performance in front of a packed stadium last October.
“Half our band has never competed before,” Scharff said, “but they have bought in, dug in and worked really hard. We are excited to go.”
The NHS Teachers of the Week are honored with a display outside of Zarate’s room at the high school.
The first teacher nominated the week of Sept. 27 was math teacher, Sandy Meyer.
It was noted on the wall, “She always holds us accountable to do our work and stay focused. She has literally dedicated her life to this profession and is always willing to do whatever it takes to help her students succeed.”