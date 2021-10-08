LHS Band Director Chad Scharff named Teacher of the Week by National Honor Society students

When asked why Scharff got the nomination this week, Treffer said it seemed like this week had been tougher for some of the band students as they prepare for their first competition this Saturday and Scharff has been there to help them.

NHS member Kelly Cabarcas said she voted for Scharff because he always pushes the students to be their best. “I think that is a very good quality in teachers.” Cabarcas said.

With competitions nearing, Cabarcas said Scharff has been pushing the students in the athletic aspect of marching, making sure their feet are in time, and ensuring the students are hitting their spots in the drill.

When asked about how she felt about the band’s first competitive performance, Cabarcas said she is feeling good about it, but is nervous about band members hitting all of their spots, but added, “I feel like we are prepared.”

Mia Rowe, another NHS member, said she nominated Scharff because he is really good with the students, is supportive and thinks about the students first.

“If something goes wrong he works out a plan with the students,” Rowe said, “He is really good at working with the students and helping them get their work done.”