Lexington firefighters honor retiree Dean Wheeler for his historic 61 years of service

LEXINGTON — Dean Wheeler is the first firefighter in the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department’s 128 year history to have served for 61 years. He retired this year, but not before his fellow firefighters gave him a proper send off.

Wheeler was surprised on Sunday, April 18 with a parade of LVFD fire engines, tankers, pumpers, ambulances and other pieces of equipment. Nearly every member of the department piled into the vehicles for the event.

Wheeler and his family gathered outside of his home on 9th St. to watch and were greeted by waving firefighters, horns and sirens as they paraded past.

Coming back around, the firefighters blocked off 9th St. as they all greeted Wheeler or “Dean-O” as most called him, thanking him for his 60 years of service.

Wheeler joined the LVFD on March 10, 1960.

In the early days, the fire department’s equipment consisted of a LaFrance fire engine, first aid unit and a Dodge pickup.

Wheeler recalled only going out in their work clothes in those early days, with none of the bunker gear firefighters wear today. The calls also came by telephone, with pagers coming around later.