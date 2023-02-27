LEXINGTON — The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their 2023 Chamber and Ag Banquet on Friday, Feb. 24. It was an evening to reflect and recognize the efforts of individuals, businesses and agriculture for the tireless work they do in the community.

The event was hosted at Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant.

The event was kicked off with a welcome from Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce (LACC) Executive Director Heather Heinemann.

“Tonight, we celebrate the mission of the chamber by recognizing the many great businesses and people that make up our community. We will be honoring those individuals and organizations that go above and beyond to share with others the great story of our community,” Heinemann said.

City of Lexington Assistant Manager Dennis Burnside got the awards ceremony started with the Friend of Tourism Award.

It is presented to an individual or tourism entity that has worked hard to promote tourism in the Lexington and Dawson County Area. The 2022 award was presented to Jim and Pat Longly.

“This year’s recipients of the Friends of Tourism award have been lifelong members of the community. Both, born and raised in Lexington, chose to stay and raise their children here as well. They have been involved in many organizations over the years, including 4-H, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, church programs, foster parenting and many other organizations that support Lexington,” Burnside said of the Longlys.

Pat is retired from full time teaching, a career that included small country schools as well as the public school system.

Jim has always been the one behind the scenes, building, painting and remodeling. Kids, grandkids and friends all know who to call if something needs to be fixed or you have an idea like maybe a chicken coop but don’t quite know how to make it happen.

Burnside said as long as he can remember, Pat had a dream of establishing a children’s museum in the community.

“She has championed this dream with fierce determination and unwavering tenacity. She saw the need to create a place where kids can have fun learning outside the classroom, with their parents and other adults by their sides. She had a vision of bringing in new programs each month that encourage creativity and life-long learning, even for the grown-ups,” Burnside stated.

“That dream has become reality with the Dawson County Children’s Museum. Together this couple acquired a building and then remodeled it to make sure it is a safe, inviting attraction for local families and anyone coming into town,” Burnside stated.

Amy Adams, LACC Chamber board member, introduced the winners to the 2022 Presidential Award. It is given to an individual or organization that showed extraordinary leadership within the community during the past year.

The recipients were Al and Angie Copper, founders of HOMES.

“This year the recipient of the award is a non-profit organization that started in 2016 as a dream for Al and Angie Copper. They saw a need for an organization that would meet needs that couldn’t be met by other assistance organizations. God gave them the name HOMES, which stands for Homeless-Orphans-Mothers-Elderly-Sick,” Adams said.

“Their vision was to help a wide variety of people, and they have exceeded that goal. They have already served over 1500 people in a variety of capacities. They have provided furniture for families in need, paid utilities for elderly during COVID-19 and bought Christmas gifts for families of head start students,” Adams stated.

“HOMES has worked with other organizations in town as well, such as providing YMCA memberships to students who showed interest but could not pay, paid for glasses and school supplies for kids in CASA, and filled diaper bags for Sixpence,” Adams said.

“They also partner with Plum Creek Market and Micah’s house to deliver food to fill the blessing boxes around town. HOMES has worked with their local church, Calvary Assembly of God, to provide funds for kids to go to camp and men and women to go to Encounters,” said Adams.

HOMES has begun reaching out into the Elwood area and has a location in the community for furniture donations and pickups. Their goal in 2023 is to establish a youth board and help the next generation to see a need in their communities and help address it.

Outgoing LACC board president Elissa Martin presented the 2022 Jim Kelly Memorial Award. This award is given to a person or organization that has worked tirelessly to serve the members of our community and area in one form or another.

The award is named for long-time Lexington resident Mr. Jim Kelly. Mr. Kelly was the publisher of the Lexington Clipper and the Dawson County Herald for 39 years. His greatest passions were his dedication to Lexington and developing the Municipal Airport. He served as a member of the Lexington Airport Authority for 31 years. He also served on the Lexington Business Improvement District in the 1980’s and as a member of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce. Jim was one of the original coordinators of the Lexington Labor Day Extravaganza and helped organize the building of Centennial Park to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the city’s name change from Plum Creek to Lexington.

This year’s recipients were Tod and Michele McKeone.

“This year our award recipients are a power couple of Lexington. Since arriving in Lexington in 1989 they have dedicated their lives to service in making Lexington a strong community. They raised their five children in Lexington and have truly made an impact on almost every aspect of our community,” Martin said.

“When Tod established a law practice and Michele taught science at Lexington High School, the McKeone’s established roots that would grow deep. Tod has served as President of the Lexington Community Foundation and served as one of the leads in bringing in and establishing a YMCA in our community. Michele always dreams big from convincing the Lexington Board of Education to purchase a movie theater to be run by students to leading the charge to overhaul and renovate the St. Ann’s Parish Center,” stated Martin.

“They have always kept the youth of Lexington in the forefront of their service. They want a community that everyone can be proud of and feel that they can belong to as well. They truly love Lexington and continue to make a better place and we are all grateful for their efforts,” Martin concluded.

Michele McKeone, in turn, presented the 2022 Business of the Year award to FRAE, Inc.

“In 1978 Fagot Refrigeration and Electric, Inc. was started by brothers Mark and Dave. In the beginning, the company specialized in appliance repair and small electrical service work. The two brothers were then joined by their youngest brother, Allen who helped on the electrical side. In 1988, their other brother John also joined them as the office manager. The corporation continues to operate on the same piece of land that was purchased from their parents Paul and Anita,” McKeone stated.

“Since then, there have been two buildings added to the location. The first building was built in 2001 and still serves as the current location of all the daily operations. The second building was built in 2018 and acts as the warehouse for equipment and inventory,” said McKeone.

“ In 2020, the company was bought out by Mark’s two sons, Jake and Mitch. The business is now known and operated under the name of FRAE Inc. FRAE is the abbreviation of the original name of the company started 45 years ago,” stated McKeone.

“Currently, FRAE employs over 25 employees who make this a great company. Their mission is to continue to serve the community by helping to meet the needs and demands of their services in Dawson County and surrounding areas. They offer a full line of electrical and HVAC services in both residential and commercial service and installation. They continue to grow with our community and take pride in their products and services that they deliver,” McKeone concluded.

After an intermission, the banquet shifted over to the agriculture focused awards.

KRVN’s Clay Patton presented the 2022 Ag Employee of the Year to Rex Johnson with Titan Machinery.

“This year’s Ag employee of the year had his employer say, we believe this year’s recipient for the Ag Employee of the Year is well deserved. He is a loyal, honest and hard-working man that is dedicated to his craft. He sets out each day to satisfy his customers and his fellow co-workers,” Patton said.

“Rex Johnson started his career as a service technician right out of Tech School with Fairbanks International on June 9, 1980. He started his journey as Service Technician, became a Service Manager for several years, but eventually wanted to go back to doing what he always loved to do and that is servicing and repairing farm equipment,” Patton stated.

“Rex has been our number one Road Technician for the past 20-25 plus years. He enjoys working with customers, co-workers, young and old, to solve equipment problems. He likes challenges and finding the solutions that have some scratching their heads,” Titan Machinery noted.

“Rex is a dedicated employee, co-worker, and family man. Rex, your co-workers would like to say ‘thank you’ for all you have done to help them with their craft and we are so excited to be able to honor you with the 2022 Ag Employee of the Year,” Patton concluded.

The next award Patton introduced was the 2022 Agri-Service Award. It is presented to a business or individual for outstanding effort and commitment to agriculture and the Lexington community.

This year’s award was presented to Overton Veterinary Services (OVS).

“OVS is a six doctor Veterinary Clinic that currently serves cow/calf, feedlot, small animal, and equine clients in the Central Nebraska region since 1964. OVS believes that the best way to serve the ag community is by putting the health and well-being of the animal at the top of the priority list. We offer services, data, and products to ag producers who do just that,” Patton said.

“Whether it is prevention, treatment, feeding management, inventory management, or cattle processing, OVS is committed to offering cattle-centric solutions that allow cattle producers to perform at their peak. In 2022, OVS helped area producer’s process over 203,000 head of cattle. OVS is committed to getting the best of every animal to help our producers today to feed the world tomorrow,” Patton concluded.

The 2022 Farm Family Award was present to Rick and Stephanie Buell.

“Growing up on a dryland farm in Frontier County tonight’s honoree never expected he would be growing irrigated crops in the Platte Valley, but 48 years after harvesting his first dryland milo crop, Rick Buell and his family are reaping the benefits of center pivot and gravity irrigation while living the good life on the south side of the Platte River,” wrote Barb Batie of the farm family.

After the presentation of the award, Rick stated, “I was very surprised to receive this award, because if you know me, I’d rather talk agri-business or hunting, rather than personal accomplishments. So, I’d also like to take this opportunity to celebrate the agriculture community in Lexington.”

“In fact,” Rick quipped, “I’d like to thank the chamber for its vision in returning the Farm Family Award to the south side,” Referring to the tongue-in-cheek rivalry between farmers on the north and south sides of the Platte River. “Because as you know, everything is better on the south side,” Rick said with a grin.

“I’d also like to thank all the neighbors on the north and south side who welcomed us to the area, gave us advice, rented out land and gave us a chance to succeed,” Rick said.

“As many of you probably know, I didn’t grow up here. I am a fourth generation farmer. It all started with George Buell’s homestead and then the family farm outside of the village of Eustis, about 30 miles southwest of Lexington,” stated Rick.

“I credit much of my success to my wonderful family. Stephanie joined my agriculture team in 1981 as a banker, moonlighting as a nurse. She has been an ag banker for 42 years, currently serving as the Senior Vice President at Pinnacle Bank,” Rick said.

“In 1988, Katelin joined the family. She’d spend her summers with me riding through the fields, irrigation corn, in her own pair of green irrigating boots on her feet. Those boots would provide her the perfect fodder for her Northwestern and GW law school essays. She is now an attorney for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Chicago,” Rick said of his daughter.

“Looking back, at age 11, I never envisioned that I’d be a property owner and managing a farm operation of this scale. I am grateful to all those who have helped me make it happen. I am honored to receive this award as a member of the Lexington ag community,” Rick concluded.

The last award of the evening, the Past President Award, was presented to Elissa Martin by Amy Adams.

Martin quipped that all she had to do was show up for the meetings and thanked Heinemann for her time and effort in making the chamber successful.

Heinemann concluded the banquet by thanking all the Clay Paton and Don and Barb Batie, as well as, the sponsors and all those who attended.