LEXINGTON — The organization that aims to bring homeless shelter services and transitional housing to Dawson County is working to purchase the former Plum Creek Care Center facility.

Crossroads Mission Avenue has been working to open a facility in Lexington since September 2022. With their first plan being to open a homeless shelter at the former Love in Action site at 907 W. 8th St.

Crossroads is a Christian non-profit that provides housing, job training and support to enable homeless people to become self-sufficient. It was launched 39 years ago in Hastings. It expanded to Kearney in 2012 and to Grand Island in 2018.

Crossroads Executive Director Daniel Buller said over the years they have been able to see where the needs are in surrounding counties.

For instance when they opened in Hastings, they were seeing Hall County residents, when they opened in Grand Island, they aided Buffalo County residents and now their Kearney facility, opened in 2012, has been aiding Dawson County residents.

After presenting the plan to Lexington’s Planning Commission, it received approval, despite several local business owners and residents raising concerns about a homeless shelter in their vicinity.

To date, the facility on 8th St. has been opened as a thrift store to help raise funds for remodeling the space as a shelter.

“Each Crossroads Mission Avenue location includes a Mission Avenue Thrift Store which provides local employment and volunteer opportunities while providing a local option for low-cost clothing and household goods. Sales from the thrift stores directly support the homeless ministry in each location and are an essential part of Crossroads’ sustainability model,” Crossroads stated.

However, plans have changed as Crossroads has signed a purchase agreement for $2.3 million to purchase the former Plum Creek Care Center facility, located at 1505 N. Adams St.

The Plum Creek Care Center facility has sat empty since October 2022, after Lantis Enterprises announced the closure. The facility went up for auction in December 2022, along with three other former Lantis facilities in Iowa and South Dakota.

Crossroads is actively campaigning to raise the funding needed to complete the acquisition and recently received a $10,000 donation from the Lexington Ministerial Association and $6,000 from the Trinity Foundation.

There will be a presentation of the donations Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. at the former Plum Creek Care Center site.

The Planning Commission will consider Crossroad’s application for a conditional use permit to open a shelter in the building during their meeting on Wednesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Buller said “Crossroads has been talking to the owners of this facility since late summer 2022 and we are excited to come to an agreement and a path forward to purchase a facility that will adequately serve the need. We have a lot of work to do and we are ready for the task. Crossroads works out of a former nursing home in Hastings, these types of facilities are perfect for the work that we do.”

“Opening of the facility is anticipated in spring 2024, which will complete Phase One for the future Lexington Crossroads Mission Avenue campus. Phase Two will include renovations to the older portion of the building,” Crossroads stated in a press release.

“In 2022, Crossroads Mission Avenue served 1,103 men, women, and families in Central Nebraska by providing almost 65,000 nights of stay for the needy. Phase One of the Capital Campaign will provide supportive services to homeless and needy Lexington residents, and affordable housing options for Dawson County,” Crossroads stated.

“The planned facility will include housing for homeless individuals with emergency shelter beds as well as transitional living apartments for individuals coming out of the 4-Phase Recovery program, or those referred by another agency. Crossroads Mission Avenue’s housing model provides a safe, sober, and clean living scenario which restores dignity to each individual,” per Crossroads.

“The ministry of Crossroads Mission Avenue is blessed to be in a position that allows us to expand our services across underserved areas of Central Nebraska. Our dedication is "bringing glory to God through the helping of people". We are committed to serving Lexington and Dawson County by offering emergency shelter and transitional living services along with Bible-based programming and case management to help stop cycles of poverty in the lives of those we are privileged to serve,” Buller stated.

“God is glorified when we compassionately extend a helping hand to our struggling neighbors and help carry the burdens that lend to the state of homelessness that people are faced with. At Crossroads we refer to each individual as a guest of the mission, and we are excited to soon open the doors to our Lexington guests and see the amazing work of God in their lives. Thank you to everyone who is willing to help make this amazing facility, programming, and case management a reality for this area of the great state of Nebraska,” said Buller.

According to the US Census Bureau (QuickFacts on Nebraska and Lexington city), the per capita income in the past 12 months (2017 – 2021) in Lexington is $21,229, which is below the Nebraska per capita income statewide average of $35,189.

Within the last year, Crossroads has served 4,638 households representing 16,638 individuals with a monthly mobile food pantry in partnership with Food Bank for the Heartland.

“This monthly food distribution is bringing relief to many families experiencing food insecurities. A core value of Crossroads Mission Avenue is to care for those in need in Central Nebraska. Crossroads Mission Avenue regularly partners with local clergy to recognize and meet the needs of families within the communities where they serve,” Crossroads stated.

“The addition of a Crossroads Mission Avenue shelter in Lexington will bring critical relief to the mid-Nebraska region, as emergency shelter services are scarce from Kearney westward. The needs are great, and Crossroads Mission Avenue is Following the Need to serve the Lexington community,” per Crossroads.

About Crossroads Mission Avenue

Crossroads has been serving the homeless in Central Nebraska for 40 years. They have grown to include campuses in Hastings, Grand Island, and Kearney, which served 1,103 individuals in 2022.

Each location provides services that include emergency shelter, 4-Phase Recovery program, and personalized case management which helps their guests gain employment, financial independence, and stable housing. Crossroads Mission Avenue’s mission is to bring glory to God through the helping of people.