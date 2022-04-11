35,000 acre wildfire burns through Gosper, Furnas counties, 50 percent contained

ELWOOD — A wildfire burned around 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties during the afternoon and evening of Thursday, April 7, efforts to contain hotspots are continuing.

Thursday saw both a High Wind Warning and Red Flag Warning issued for both counties, as well as the majority of central Nebraska. The National Weather Service – Hastings warned any fires that started could spread rapidly and exhibit extreme, unpredictable behavior.

The spark that set off the blaze occurred around noon, seven miles southwest of Elwood. Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal agency have determined the cause of the fire was accidental as a result of strong winds blowing a dead tree into a power line, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

As a result of the extreme fire conditions and high winds, the fire began to spread rapidly to the southeast.

Aaron Mangels, a lead forecaster with the NWS Hastings, said maximum wind gusts near Johnson Lake were recorded at 56 mph, northwest of Oxford a 59 mph gust was noted. On scene, the Clipper-Herald measured a 43 mph wind gust near where the fire had started.

The NWS Hastings issues a Red Flag Warning anytime humidity is under 20 percent and wind gusts are over 25 mph. He also noted the ongoing drought was a contributing factor to the conditions that helped the fire spread rapidly.

In these types of conditions, Mangels said fires can show unpredictable behavior and even a meager amount of instability in the lowest levels of the atmosphere can allow the smoke plumes to create its own updraft.

In short, the fire can modify the local environment in such a way that is spreads across an even wider area, including pre-heating the material in the path of advancing flames.

Officials first learned of the fire early Thursday afternoon when a call came in about a ditch fire, Gosper County Sheriff Craig Ward said.

“Then,” he said, “it took off through the hills and the canyons and the fields.”

Ward said the flames, fanned by high winds, caused damage for miles and miles, destroying whole farmsteads in the process.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in 25 years of fire service and law enforcement,” Ward told the Omaha World-Herald.

Later, when speaking to the Lexington Clipper-Herald, Ward said the fire exhibited behavior different from that of a normal rangeland fire. “It went where it wanted,” he said.

Large plumes of grey, white and black smoke could be seen blowing across Highway 18 and 283, it filled the horizon south of Elwood.

Around 2:21 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was paged to provide mutual aid for the Elwood Fire Department near the intersection of Highway 283 and Highway 18 south of Elwood.

In total, around 40 fire departments from across the state and several from Kansas would participate in helping fight the fire.

LVFD Fire Chief Bo Berry said initially they sent two grass rigs, a tanker and their command vehicle towing their UTV, with 13 firefighters to the scene.

They coordinated with Furnas County Emergency Management and deployed on the north end of the fire. Berry said Farnam and Bertrand firefighter units were also working in their area.

Around 5:10 p.m., Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed and Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was critically injured in a collision between their vehicle and a water truck on U.S. Highway 283 about eight miles north of Arapahoe. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Fire and smoke had created zero-visibility conditions by the time of the crash, said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. The crash was reported at 5:10 p.m.

“NEMA staff are thinking of the family of Chief Darren Krull of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department who was tragically killed in a head on collision while responding to the fire,” said NEMA Assistant Director Erv Portis. “We are keeping Phelps County Emergency Management Director Justin Norris in our thoughts as he recovers from his injuries.”

By 9 p.m., seven new Lexington firefighters arrived on scene to relieve some of the members who had been working to fight the flames for seven hours. Berry said it was a good relief as smoke and dust inhalation was becoming an issue for some firefighters.

The fire had started on a narrow path but had begun to widen when it jumped Highway 283, which was closed down between Elwood and Arapahoe.

As the fire blazed its way south, it began to threaten the village of Edison, population around 150. Berry said around 10 p.m., Lexington units were shifted south and worked the west edge of the fire as it approached the community.

An evacuation order for Edison was declared Thursday night. Berry said the fire was successfully stopped at the Republican River. Firefighters had managed to funnel the fire between Edison and Arapahoe.

Afterward, Lexington units were tasked with heading back north and checking on any homesteads they saw to make sure they were safe. Berry said Lexington units returned to town around 2 a.m. on Friday morning.

Berry said in his 22 years of volunteer firefighting, he has never experienced fire weather conditions like those on Thursday. He said the fire was burning on a massive scale and the ability to stay ahead of it was practically impossible.

When describing the aftermath, Berry said the area looked like the result of an, “apocalyptic event.” He said the aerial photographs of the fire don’t do justice to what things looked like on the ground during the fire.

Berry also noted the fire behaved in strange ways amid the high wind gusts, in some cases the flames would reach the crest of a hill and jump right over to the next, sparing the depression between the two.

Some of the grasses the fire burned through had been charred on the top, but Berry said the fire was moving so quickly, in some cases, the bottom half of the stock of grass was spared.

The smoke plume from the fire could be seen clearly from NWS Hastings Doppler radar site at Blue Hill.

“Members of the Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrived Thursday to assist in the response and currently there are six NSFM staff assisting in the response and investigating the origin and cause of the fire and five NFS staff,” per NEMA.

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency has sent an Incident Management Assistance Team of seven NEMA staff to assist Region 17 Emergency Management Agency and first responders.

“Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with crews, a 25-person Wildland Taskforce hand crew and support vehicles from the Nebraska National Guard are deploying to the fire on Friday. A Nebraska State Patrol helicopter flew a recognizance flight to provide information to incident command,” according to NEMA.

Incident Commander Brian Sisson said, “Responders are establishing a perimeter, working hot spots and cooling the interior of the fire. We are appreciative of all the efforts the firefighters are making to work this fire. We also need to thank the community for their expressions of support.”

Berry said a Lexington grass rig and a tanker along with six firefighters headed back to the scene around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to find hotspots near unburned areas and put those out.

The firefighters would look for smoke or flames within 60 feet of unburnt material and move to overhaul the area, put water on the ground, flip logs and cut down trees.

Berry said they worked the northeast side of the fire, along with two firefighters from Alliance. He also noted they coordinated around 10 different drops from a Blackhawk helicopter that was a “tremendous help” in controlling the hotspots.

Eight structures and 48 outbuildings were destroyed in the blaze. Both counties issued emergency declarations Friday morning requesting state assistance.

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a state emergency declaration today which allows state assets and the Governor’s Emergency Fund to be used for the response.

The fire was considered 50% contained Monday morning. “In wildfire response, containment refers to a line built or established around a fire’s perimeter that will keep it from growing under almost any conditions. The most common and effective way of achieving that perimeter line – sometimes called a fire line – is to remove all vegetation and burnable fuel in the fire's path, making any further expansion impossible,” according to NEMA.

"We're feeling really good about where we're at right now," said Alyssa Sanders, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. “Fire crews are working in areas with large amounts of fire fuel, such as large timber areas,” she said.

On scene in the burn scar on Monday, the smell of burned grass, corn stalks and cattle dung hung heavy in the air. Fire units were still roaming across the area dealing with hotspots.

The burn scar could be seen from space by the GOES-16 weather satellite that overlooks the the Americas.

Berry said it spoke well of the firefighting community that so many different departments from across the state and out of state showed up to help, because they knew it was needed.

Berry said his and the Lexington firefighter’s hearts goes out to the Krull family, the community of Elwood and all those that lost property during this tragedy.

The Kearney Hub and Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.