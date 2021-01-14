Lexington's first home bowling tournament

LEXINGTON – The Lexington bowling teams held their inaugural NSAA Varsity Bowling Invite over the weekend where both Minutemen and Minutemaids took second place and one Minutemaid won medals for individual high series and individual high game.

In pool games, the Minutemen took a loss to Grand Island Northwest, 0-8, and a loss to Pius X in the second round, 0-8. The Thir pool round saw the Minutemen take a win over Southern Valley, 8-0.

In their tournament matches, the Lexington boys took a 3-0 win over Southern Valley and a 3-2 win over Grand Island Northwest. Pius X took a 0-3 win over the Minutemen, however, and the Minutemen took second place in their first home tournament.

The ‘Maids won their first two pool rounds at the home tournament, starting with an 8-0 win over Southern Valley, followed by an 8-0 win over Boone Central/Neuman Grove and took a 8-0 win over Pius X in the third pool round.

The Lexington girls defeated Ogallala in the tournament matches, 3-0, and took a loss to the Pius X girls, 0-3. The Minutemaids took second place at the tournament.