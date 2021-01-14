Lexington's first home bowling tournament

LEXINGTON – The Lexington bowling teams held their inaugural NSAA Varsity Bowling Invite over the weekend where both Minutemen and Minutemaids took second place and one Minutemaid won medals for individual high series and individual high game.
In pool games, the Minutemen took a loss to Grand Island Northwest, 0-8, and a loss to Pius X in the second round, 0-8. The Thir pool round saw the Minutemen take a win over Southern Valley, 8-0.
In their tournament matches, the Lexington boys took a 3-0 win over Southern Valley and a 3-2 win over Grand Island Northwest. Pius X took a 0-3 win over the Minutemen, however, and the Minutemen took second place in their first home tournament.
The ‘Maids won their first two pool rounds at the home tournament, starting with an 8-0 win over Southern Valley, followed by an 8-0 win over Boone Central/Neuman Grove and took a 8-0 win over Pius X in the third pool round.
The Lexington girls defeated Ogallala in the tournament matches, 3-0, and took a loss to the Pius X girls, 0-3. The Minutemaids took second place at the tournament.
Taya Berry took the spotlight among bowlers at the meet, claiming two medals. A score of 209 earned the medal for individual high game for Berry, as well as individual high series with a 569.
Men’s Bowling results:
1st Place - Pius X
2nd Place - Lexington
3rd Place - Northwest
4th Place - Boone Central/Neuman Grove
Women’s Bowling Results:
1st Place - Pius X
2nd Place - Lexington
3rd Place - Boone Central/Neuman Grove
4th Place - Ogallala
Lexington Bowling will be back home at Strike and Spare on Monday, Jan. 18 when they host Ogallala at 5 p.m.