Cozad Golf Invite

COZAD – Cozad held their home golf invite earlier in the week on Monday, Sept. 28. The lady Haymakers took second as a team with 429 while also sporting the top individual golfer while the Minutemaids took sixth place with 505.
The top four golfers for the Haymakers included:
Lynzi Becker (80)
Sydney Howerter (114)
Miranda Phaby (114)
Makenna Wilkinson (121)
The Top four golfers for the Minutemaids Included:
O’Brasia Amos (116)
Isabella Carlson (123)
Brianna Zarate (124)
Genesis Acosta (142)
Team results at the Cozad Invite are as follows:
1st – Broken Bow (381)
2nd – Cozad (429)
3rd – GICC (433)
4th – Minden (434)
5th – Gothenburg (439)
6th – Lexington (505)
The lady Haymakers also hosted the Southwest Conference girls golf tournament this week on Thursday, Oct. 1 where they took third as a team with 391 points. Becker repeated claiming first place for the second time in the week, shooting a 76.
Cozad’s top four at the Southwest Conference Tournament included:
Lynzi Becker (76)
Karissa Jackson (101)
Sydney Howerter (104)
Miranda Phaby (110)
Team results at the Southwest Conference Tournament are as follows:
1st – Broken Bow (346)
2nd – Minden (382)
3rd – Cozad (391)
4th – Valentine (396)
5th – Gothenburg (429)
6th – Ogallala (451)
7th – Ainsworth (522)
7th – Ainsworth (522)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!