Cozad Golf Invite
Cozad Golf Invite

Lexington’s O’Brasia Amos taps a putt in the Cozad invitational on Monday, Sept. 28.  Amos shot a 116 on the day at the Cozad golf course.

 C-H photo • Benjamin Arrowood

COZAD – Cozad held their home golf invite earlier in the week on Monday, Sept. 28. The lady Haymakers took second as a team with 429 while also sporting the top individual golfer while the Minutemaids took sixth place with 505.

The top four golfers for the Haymakers included:

Lynzi Becker (80)

Sydney Howerter (114)

Miranda Phaby (114)

Makenna Wilkinson (121)

The Top four golfers for the Minutemaids Included:

O’Brasia Amos (116)

Isabella Carlson (123)

Brianna Zarate (124)

Genesis Acosta (142)

Team results at the Cozad Invite are as follows:

1st – Broken Bow (381)

2nd – Cozad (429)

3rd – GICC (433)

4th – Minden (434)

5th – Gothenburg (439)

6th – Lexington (505)

The lady Haymakers also hosted the Southwest Conference girls golf tournament this week on Thursday, Oct. 1 where they took third as a team with 391 points. Becker repeated claiming first place for the second time in the week, shooting a 76.

Cozad’s top four at the Southwest Conference Tournament included:

Lynzi Becker (76)

Karissa Jackson (101)

Sydney Howerter (104)

Miranda Phaby (110)

Team results at the Southwest Conference Tournament are as follows:

1st – Broken Bow (346)

2nd – Minden (382)

3rd – Cozad (391)

4th – Valentine (396)

5th – Gothenburg (429)

6th – Ogallala (451)

7th – Ainsworth (522)

