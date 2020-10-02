Cozad Golf Invite

COZAD – Cozad held their home golf invite earlier in the week on Monday, Sept. 28. The lady Haymakers took second as a team with 429 while also sporting the top individual golfer while the Minutemaids took sixth place with 505.

The top four golfers for the Haymakers included:

Lynzi Becker (80)

Sydney Howerter (114)

Miranda Phaby (114)

Makenna Wilkinson (121)

The Top four golfers for the Minutemaids Included:

O’Brasia Amos (116)

Isabella Carlson (123)

Brianna Zarate (124)

Genesis Acosta (142)

Team results at the Cozad Invite are as follows:

1st – Broken Bow (381)

2nd – Cozad (429)

3rd – GICC (433)

4th – Minden (434)

5th – Gothenburg (439)

6th – Lexington (505)