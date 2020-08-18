Waiting out the rain for a full night of races
LEXINGTON – On ‘Back to School’ night at Dawson County Raceway, there were four of five feature winners that repeated as victors, as they did their homework on a lightning fast track that kept the fans on the edge of their seats for much of the Sunday evening at Lexington, Nebraska.
Weathering the storm that rolled through prior to the show the best were the quintet of Anthony Roth, Jacob Olmstead, Mike Nichols, Zach Olmstead and Rileigh Flohrs as they were highlighted in the Chesterman’s Coca Cola Winners Circle as feature victors.
Starting up front and staying up front was Anthony Roth of Columbus in winning the IMCA Modified Feature event. Roth started on the pole and wasted no time in running away and hiding from the rest of the field. With no caution flags flying, Roth weaved through traffic to score the victory. Making his way through traffic and finishing strong during the last few laps, Colton Osborn of Cozad was able to score a runner-up finish after starting the feature on the outside of the third row. Starting among the front and staying among the leaders, Dakota Sproul of Hays, Kansas was rewarded for his consistency with a third place finish. Jeremy Frenier of Ft. Morgan, Colorado and Brandon Conkwright of Wamego, Kansas rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth overall.
Taking advantage of a second lap incident that opened the door for Jacob Olmstead of Overton to leap into the lead, the young gun never looked back in cruising his way to a IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature victory. Olmstead started the feature on the inside of the second row and was able to slide underneath the corner two incident and flourish for the remainder of the event. Recovering quite nicely from the second lap incident, was Brett Berry of Colby, Kansas on finishing as the runner-up in the feature. Berry started on the outside of the front row at the onset. Coming from his second row starting position, Troy Bayne of Hershey was able to stay up on the wheel for much of the feature and be rewarded with a third place finish. Jamey Kennicutt of Gothenburg and Lincoln’s Cade Richards rounded out the top five with their fourth and fifth place finishes.
Finding his groove and flexing his muscles on the bottom and the cushion, Mike Nichols of Harlan, Iowa was the first to the finish line during the IMCA Stock Car feature. Nichols had his work cutout for him to get to the front from his fifth row starting position. Nichols wasn’t able to garner the point until the fourth lap and once he earned the lead, he never looked back to roll to the victory despite a hard-charging Bo Egge of Kearney, who was forced to finish as the second place hot shoe. Egge made his way to be among the leaders early on and stayed up front stalking Nichols from his third row starting position until he ran out of real estate and finished second overall. Coming from deep in the field, Casey Woken of Norton, Kansas was the hardest charger of the feature. Woken started in the back row of the feature and ‘ducked and dived’ his way to a third place finish after starting 22nd when the green flag was waved. Flyin’ Farmer Kyle Clough of Wallace and Cozad’s Cale Osborn were fourth and fifth overall when the checkered flag was waved.
Leading the final five laps, Zach Olmstead of Overton was able to claim yet another IMCA Hobby Stock Feature win. Olmstead had to work through tight traffic to get the lead, as he started on the outside of the fifth row at the onset. Early leader Sal Hernandez of Columbus started on the front row and was able to blast into the lead and set a blistering pace for the initial 11 laps before he relinquished the lead to Olmstead. Hernandez was able to stay up on the wheel and earn second place accolades. Coming from deep in the field, Tyler Barribo was able to pilot his rocketship to a third place finish, after starting on the inside of the 8th row. Barribo of Grand Island was able to drive his way to a third place position on the final two laps where he would finish on the podium in third place. Braxton Berry of Colby, Kansas and Grand Island’s Dan Pittman were fourth and fifth overall in the feature that had limited caution flags.
Just one short of leading every lap, Rileigh Flohrs of Blue Hills was the victor in the IMCA Sport Compact feature. Flohrs started the feature on the outside of the fourth row when the green flag was waved. After a lap one incident, Flohrs was able to hit the loud pedal the best to rocket into the lead and drive off and hide from the field for the victory despite a late caution flag bunching up the field of competitors. Coming home in second place overall was Christian Destefano of Gothenburg in his Mopar Magic hot rod. Destefano started one row back of Flohrs in the fifth row at the start. Destefano was able to test the waters on the cushion when he wasn’t following Flohrs through traffic during the waning laps. Jordan Encinger of Grand Island had his best showing to date at Dawson County Raceway with a third place drive after starting on the outside of row five when the feature race started. Steve Moock of Grand Island and Merle Johnsen of Bertrand rounded out the top five finishers in the IMCA Sport Compact feature.
This coming Sunday evening, July 23rd is the next scheduled event at Dawson County Raceway as it will be Downey Drilling Night at the Races along with kids big wheel races. Gates open at 3 p.m. and racing action is slated to start at 6 p.m.
(Unofficial Results)
--IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 60iv-Anthony Roth; 2. 50c-Colton Osborn; 3. 08-Dakota Sproul; 4. 17j-Jeremy Frenier; 5. 24c-Brandon Conkwright; 6. 50-Scott Smith; 7. 71-Andrew Dillenburg; 8. 20b-Brandon Clough; 9. 12a-Ayden Steffens; 10. 50s-Kale Smith.
--IMCA Northern Sport Mod Feature: 1. 88j-Jacob Olmstead; 2. 09x-Brett Berry; 3. 2-Troy Bayne; 4. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 5. 1r-Cade Richards; 6. 15d-Jacob Slough; 7. 1t-Robbie Thome; 8. Z28-Ty Weidner; 9. 69z-Zane Turner; 10. 59-Tyler Rajdl.
--IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 63-Mike Nichols; 2. 1x-Bo Egge; 3. 35jw-Casey Woken; 4. 11k-Kyle Clough; 5. 6c-Cale Osborn; 6. 4-Mike Earll; 7. 5-Herb Slough; 8. 34-Ben Bogle; 9. 71-Andrew Dillenburg; 10. 2x-Travis Kernick.
--IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 98z-Zach Olmstead; 2. 04-Sal Hernandez; 3. 14jr-Tyler Barribo; 4. 15b-Braxton Berry; 5. +1-Dan Pittman; 6. 72b-Jacob Hagan; 7. 12t-Tanner Jones; 8. 20-Tanner Clough; 9. 5-Chuck Ledbetter; 10. 10c-Cole Pfeifer.
--IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 14-Rileigh Flohrs; 2. 71c-Christian Destefano; 3. 23en-Jordan Encinger; 4. 56-Steve Moock; 5. 07-Merle Johnson; 6. 84d-Kaden Dady; 7. 47L-John Lee; 8. 7c-Chad Carlson; 9. 11x-Angela Witherwax; 10. L2-Lonnie Lenser Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.