Top Story Spotlight Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite Jessica Kennedy May 4, 2026 May 4, 2026 0 1 of 3 Overton's Cooper Lux watches his ball after teeing off on hole 4 at the Eagles' home invite Friday at the Overton Golf Course. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hi-Line's Karter Tilson putts on hole three at the Overton Golf Invite Friday morning at the Overton Golf Course. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald S-E-M's Bode Martin putts on hole 9 during the Overton Golf Invite Friday afternoon at the Overton Golf Course. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy OVERTON — The Overton Eagles golf team scored a team total of 351 to take second place at their home invite Friday at the Overton Golf Course. The Overton boys golf team pose with their coaches after claiming the runner-up title at their home invite Friday at the Overton Golf Course. 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Cozad boys win Dawson County golf triangular COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers hosted the annual Dawson County golf triangular Thursday against Lexington and Gothenburg at Cozad Country Club. Lexington's Ashley Najera receives Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association female senior scholarship Lexington senior Ashley Najera was recently honored as the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association female senior scholarship winner. Cozad girls, Swede boys earn runner-up titles at Gothenburg junior high Dutch Zorn Invite GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg Middle School hosted the Gothenburg junior high Dutch Zorn Invite Thursday afternoon. Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday The Lexington Minutemen soccer team will host the Class B-7 District soccer semifinal against Elkhorn Tuesday, May 5 at 5 p.m. at the Optimist… Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite OVERTON — Overton junior Brock McCarter earned two gold medals and one silver medal Friday at the Fort Kearny Conference track invite in Overton. 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