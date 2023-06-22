LEXINGTON — United by Culture Media announced today that they were awarded a $6,950 grant from Humanities Nebraska to work in partnership with the Lexington Public Schools Afterschool and Summer School programs at the Lexington Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Courageous Voices program under United by Culture Media teaches youth self-confidence while learning about multimedia and storytelling.

As we finish the school year and finalize the Summer School program at the Lexington Middle School, United by Culture Media is finalizing its classes and is ready to show the community our young storytellers and their talents. United by Culture Media is excited to share that we will host an online screening on Friday, Jun 30, 2023 at 7 p.m., on the United by Culture Media YouTube page. United by Culture Media’s co-director Gladys Godinez shares, ‘We are grateful to Humanities Nebraska for their help making these classes accessible to our students. It is important to share stories of our youth as they continue to learn about the various platforms that help their voices be heard.’

This is one of many grants funded by Humanities Nebraska (HN), which annually awards nearly $300,000 in grants.

Any organization with non-profit status, according to the State of Nebraska and the IRS is eligible to apply for a grant from HN. Grant guidelines are available at humanitiesnebraska.org/grants/, and staff is available for consultation about a potential project and will read proposal drafts. Contact HN at 402-474-2131 or info@humanitiesnebraska.org

Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, private donations, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.

United by Culture Media’s mission is to create a safe and authentic space in which the diverse story exists. You can follow their work on their website, www.unitedbyculturemedia.org, or your favorite social media platform.