Several Lexington doctors urge city council to adopt a universal mask mandate

LEXINGTON — In recent weeks, multiple communities throughout Nebraska have adopted their own mask mandates in the absence of one statewide. Now several Lexington physicians are asking the Lexington city council to do the same.
Dr. Brady Beecham, a physician with Lexington Regional Health Center and the medical director on the board of the Two Rivers Public Health Department, spoke at the city council meeting on Tuesday.
Beecham said part of her role as a physician and public health board member was to consider what actions could be taken to save lives and prevent suffering as the COVID-19 pandemic is navigated.
While there is encouraging news about a COVID-19 vaccine, Beecham said it will likely not be widely available before the spring. She also noted we are moving into the winter, a time when viruses thrive.
“We are faced with a situation where we have plenty of community spread of the coronavirus,” Beecham told the council. She said south central Nebraska has appeared as a hotspot for the virus.
Beecham said COVID-19 is a “very infectious disease,” and we are currently in a period of “pandemic community spread.” She said while the mortality rate of the virus will likely be low, under one percent, but if trends continue, COVID-19 will be the third leading cause of death among Americans.
She said the United States is slated to hit 300,000 deaths before the end of the year. During a bad flu year she said around 80,000 would die, an average flu year sees around 40,000 deaths. Death rates this year are six times higher than an average flu year, Beecham said.
The challenge with so many people getting sick at once, Beecham said, is that it does put a strain on the hospital system. She said the message in the spring of, “crushing the curve,” might have been premature, she said now there is a curve and there has been a surge in hospitals throughout the state.
In the Two Rivers district, the current hospitalization rate for COVID-19 was around 35 percent, said Beecham.
In light of all of this, Beecham asked the city council to consider a universal mask recommendation for the community.
Beecham submitted a letter, which was signed by her and three other Lexington physicians, Dr. John Ford, Dr. Kyle Klammer and Dr. Matt Sexton.
The letter stated, “As physicians in Lexington, Nebraska we urge the city council to adopt a universal mask recommendation for our community. Masks are safe, affordable, effective and can help avoid preventable deaths from COVID-19 until a vaccine becomes available. We support adoption of a recommendation for universal masking, backed by a public health campaign, and distribution of masks and information.”
With Holderge adopting a mask mandate on Monday, this leaves Lexington as the largest community in the Two Rivers district which does not have a mask mandate, Beecham said.
While the vaccine has seen a 90 percent effective rate, which is noteworthy, Beecham said it is not here yet. She said masks are about 70 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 spread.
New data from the state of Kansas shows how effective masking can be at slowing the spread of the virus. The Kansas Governor put a mask mandate in place, but it was up to the individual counties on whether or not to adopt it and many chose not to, Beecham said.
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, went back to Kansas and conducted an analysis.
Counties which had a mask mandate, in six weeks, saw their COVID-19 rates drop by six percent, Beecham said. The counties which did not adopt a mask mandate, in the same time period, saw their cases rise by 100 percent.
“Recommending masks is the safest, most effective recommendation I will make this year as a doctor,” Beecham said. She said some of the medicine she prescribes can be dangerous, but then pointing to her mask, she said, “but this is not one of them.”
This is an effective, safe intervention, she said.
Beecham said, while people’s good behavior in wearing masks of their own accord has taken us quite a long ways, it is still not everybody. However, the question of enforcement is still present.
She said from her perspective, enforcement is the most complicated piece. Beecham said she knows the Lexington Police Department is not willing to play the role of mask enforcer, but she does not feel they have to be.
“We can have an effective mechanism, even in the absence of enforcement,” said Beecham.
From her perspective after looking at the data, Beecham said mandates with enforcement are the most effective, but even mandates without enforcement can still be effective. When something is put into law, it can help push those people to adopt the behavior.
She also noted when elected officials of the community take action and support a measure like this, it can help more people cooperate.
Even if a mandate only moves three to five percent more people to wear masks consistently, Beecham said, “it will translate into lives saved in Lexington by the time we get to the spring.”
In her conclusion, Beecham offered one more piece of evidence for a universal mandate. She said when health officials are making quarantine recommendations, the first question which is asked is who was wearing a mask in the given situation.
“Even if you were around someone for 15 minutes, but both were wearing masks, quarantine recommendations do not apply,” Beecham said, “We have avoided thousands of quarantines in the public schools as a result of this policy.”
She said masking has allowed schools to stay open during the fall, the policy could do the same thing on a community wide scale. “There is less infection and less quarantine,” Beecham said. This which will allow businesses to keep their employees at work, she said.
“I suspect when we look back historically at communities which took action and did not take action,” said Beecham, “communities which decided to move forward on this will be seen as leaders. I urge Lexington to be in that group.”
During a phone call on Wednesday, Mayor John Fagot said to this point, there has been no request to put a mask mandate policy on the agenda and does not anticipate it.
He said the City of Lexington still strongly suggests following the recommendation of mask wearing, as well as the washing of hands, social distancing and all the other prudent health measures.
Mayor Fagot said, "I cannot remember a time that the city council has passed an ordinance that they know would not be enforced and I don’t foresee a change in this type of policy standards."
"I believe that as a whole our citizens are doing a pretty good job and we will continue to recommend the wearing of mask, personal hygiene and social distancing. I Believe the city council and administration have worked very hard to put the right policies in place, our administration were the first in the state in April to put together policies for the pool, ball fields and other city properties and are continuing to work on appropriate actions," Fagot said.
He complimented the people of the community who have and will continue to wear masks of their own accord and ask those who do not, for their help in limiting the spread of the virus throughout the community by following the recommendations.
