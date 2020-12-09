Several Lexington doctors urge city council to adopt a universal mask mandate

Beecham said, while people’s good behavior in wearing masks of their own accord has taken us quite a long ways, it is still not everybody. However, the question of enforcement is still present.

She said from her perspective, enforcement is the most complicated piece. Beecham said she knows the Lexington Police Department is not willing to play the role of mask enforcer, but she does not feel they have to be.

“We can have an effective mechanism, even in the absence of enforcement,” said Beecham.

From her perspective after looking at the data, Beecham said mandates with enforcement are the most effective, but even mandates without enforcement can still be effective. When something is put into law, it can help push those people to adopt the behavior.

She also noted when elected officials of the community take action and support a measure like this, it can help more people cooperate.

Even if a mandate only moves three to five percent more people to wear masks consistently, Beecham said, “it will translate into lives saved in Lexington by the time we get to the spring.”