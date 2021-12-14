SEM Mustangs earn road wins against Elm Creek Buffaloes

ELM CREEK — The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs girls and boys basketball teams earned road wins for themselves against the Elm Creek Buffaloes on Friday, Dec. 10.
SEM’s defense steps up after halftime to earn win
SEM Girls Head Coach John Rohde said at first Elm Creek, “did a lot of different things than we planned.” He said the Buffaloes didn’t shoot outside much during their first three games, but did so during the first quarter.
Referring to Elm Creek’s Skylar Gronewold (4), Rohde said she had four three pointers in the first half.
Rohde said the team had to adjust and came out better on defense in the second half of play, worried less about drives toward the basket, but guarding the perimeter against more three pointers.
“It was a good team effort,” Rohde said, “We had a lot of girls score.”
Looking ahead Rohde they had three upcoming games, with not a lot of time to practice, but said the team will have to switch gears each night to the new opponent.
“We played well,” Rohde said of his team overall, “We shot free throws much better tonight; we had more turnovers than I would like, but we will get better.”
As Rohde noted, Elm Creek came out scoring in the first quarter, putting up 10 points, while SEM shot for six. The Lady Mustangs stareded to gain ground in the second quarter scoring 11 to the Lady Buffaloes eight points.
The halftime adjustments started to show in the third quarter, SEM scored 13 while holding Elm Creek to only three points. In the fourth quarter, SEM put up another 10, while Elm Creek managed seven points.
The final score was 40-28.
The Mustangs were led on offense by Mikah O’Neill (24) who scored 15 points, four of which were two pointers. Adding to the score was Faith Hernandez (5) with nine points, she made one three pointer, Abbie Rohde (3) had seven points and one three pointer and Mattie Beattie (1) had five points.
O’Neill also led on rebounds with six offensive and five defensive, 11 total, Adi McFarland (14) had three offensive and five defensive, eight total, Hernandez had one offensive, three defensive, four total and Beattie had one offensive and three defensive, four total.
Rohde had two steals, while Hernandez and O’Neill had one each.
After the Elm Creek win on Friday and another victory over Red Cloud on Saturday, 43-27, the Mustangs are 4-0 for the season. Their next match will be a home game against the South Loup Bobcats, 2-2, on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Mustangs rally after only three points in second quarter to win against Buffaloes
The SEM Mustangs rallied after a low scoring second quarter to secure the win over the Elm Creek Buffaloes.
The Mustangs came out strong in the first quarter, scoring 18 points, while the Buffaloes put up seven. However, in the second quarter Elm Creek held SEM to only three points, while they scored 14 of their own.
Emerging from halftime, the Mustangs offense began rolling, putting up 17 points to Elm Creek’s 11 points. It was a more defensive driven fourth quarter, with only seven points from SEM and five from Elm Creek.
The final score was 45-37.
The Mustangs were led on offense in a seemingly mirror match by Kellen Eggleston (0) and Creyton Line (14) who both put up 15 points. Each also scored two three pointers. Ryan Arbuthnot (40) put up seven points of his own.
On seven free throw attempts, Kellen Eggleston made five, the same was true for Line. Jayson Guthard (24) was perfect on his two attempts and Arbuthnot made three of four.
Kellen Eggleston led in rebounds, two offensive and six defensive for a total of eight, Arbuthnot had five offensive and two defensive, seven total, Guthard had two offensive and defensive rebounds, four total and Line had three on defense.
Tucker Whitesel (10) had three steals, Line and Kellen Eggleston had two and Noah Eggleston (1) and Guthard each had one.
After the win over Elm Creek and Saturday victory over Red Cloud, SEM is 3-1 on the season. Their next match is an away game against the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets on Thursday, Dec. 16. The Hornets are 0-3 so far.