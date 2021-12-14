SEM Mustangs earn road wins against Elm Creek Buffaloes

As Rohde noted, Elm Creek came out scoring in the first quarter, putting up 10 points, while SEM shot for six. The Lady Mustangs stareded to gain ground in the second quarter scoring 11 to the Lady Buffaloes eight points.

The halftime adjustments started to show in the third quarter, SEM scored 13 while holding Elm Creek to only three points. In the fourth quarter, SEM put up another 10, while Elm Creek managed seven points.

The final score was 40-28.

The Mustangs were led on offense by Mikah O’Neill (24) who scored 15 points, four of which were two pointers. Adding to the score was Faith Hernandez (5) with nine points, she made one three pointer, Abbie Rohde (3) had seven points and one three pointer and Mattie Beattie (1) had five points.

O’Neill also led on rebounds with six offensive and five defensive, 11 total, Adi McFarland (14) had three offensive and five defensive, eight total, Hernandez had one offensive, three defensive, four total and Beattie had one offensive and three defensive, four total.

Rohde had two steals, while Hernandez and O’Neill had one each.