Robbery suspect steals around $4,000-$5,000 from Nebraskland Truck Center

LEXINGTON — During the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 1, a robbery suspect made stole around $4,000-$5,000 from the Nebraskaland Truck Center in Lexington.

The robbery was reported to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at 2:34 a.m. and deputies responded to the scene at 2:38 a.m., according to Sheriff Ken Moody.

The suspect, described as a 5’6 tall Hispanic male, wearing dark clothing and a black COVID-19 mask, entered the store and threatened the clerk. He then used a pry bar to open the locked drawer and took the money.

The suspect broke the front glass door as he exited the building, Moody said they then fled east and was not located during a search of the area. There were no injuries associated with the robbery.

The case is still under investigation by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.