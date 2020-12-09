Revised schedule for Lexington food distribution released

LEXINGTON — A revised schedule for local food distribution during the holiday season has been released by the Lexington Community Foundation.

Food distribution will now be continued through the end of the year into February 2021. Distributions will take place on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

LCF Administrative Assistant Michaela Kopf said, “We will be receiving combination boxes those weeks and it did not work for the company to distribute them on Tuesday.”

The revised schedule is as follows,

Thursday, Dec. 10

Thursday, Dec. 17

Thursday, Dec. 24

Thursday, Dec. 31

Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021

As usual, distribution will occur at St. Ann’s Parish Center, 1003 Taft St. from 11 a.m. until food supplies are gone.