Overton Public Schools Receives $3,500 Grant from Bayer Fund

OVERTON — Overton Public Schools announced today it received a grant for $3,500 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to purchase a laser engraver to benefit students in the greenhouse, FFA Chapter, and athletic programs.

“We are excited to have our very own laser engraver after using one we got through the ESU maker space labs”, Mr. Seth Ehlers, lead greenhouse educator, said.

This grant will not only provide support to our organization, but also the community we serve by allowing us to make signs in our greenhouse indicating what plants are for sale with name plates. The FFA plans to cut their award ceremony costs by engraving plaques in-house to honor student achievements. The athletic programs plan to honor student successes in various parts of the school, including the wrestling room and at banquets.

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs like Overton Public Schools, which has been critical in inspiring future generations for careers in the high-demand STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field.”

In 2021, Bayer Fund awarded more than $13.1 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in Food and Nutrition, STEM Education and Health & Wellness. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $75 million. Overton Public Schools received a grant from the Bayer Fund in 2021 to purchase garden tools and storage for their raised beds at the school.

To learn more about Bayer Fund visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.