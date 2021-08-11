 Skip to main content
Operation Home Front, Dollar Tree and Lexington Community Foundation team up for back to school
Operation Home Front, Dollar Tree and Lexington Community Foundation team up for back to school

LEXINGTON — Back-to-School Brigade® is Operation Homefront's annual nationwide school supply collection and distribution campaign. Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Inc. have joined forces for 12 consecutive years to collect and distribute school supplies for (military) children.

This is the second year that the Lexington Community Foundation has acted as Lexington’s Operation Homefront volunteer agency. The Lexington Dollar Tree store donated eight cases of school supplies this year, doubling the amount the was collected last year. Assistant Manager, Deb Medina says their customers were more willing to donate this year and seemed to be “feeling more generous”. She says, “ Our local store finds ways to raise awareness for the campaign with creative displays and challenges for the cashiers that make it more fun to participate.”

The school supplies will be distributed throughout the district.

