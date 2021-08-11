Operation Home Front, Dollar Tree and Lexington Community Foundation team up for back to school

This is the second year that the Lexington Community Foundation has acted as Lexington’s Operation Homefront volunteer agency. The Lexington Dollar Tree store donated eight cases of school supplies this year, doubling the amount the was collected last year. Assistant Manager, Deb Medina says their customers were more willing to donate this year and seemed to be “feeling more generous”. She says, “ Our local store finds ways to raise awareness for the campaign with creative displays and challenges for the cashiers that make it more fun to participate.”