Opening statements made in trial of Omaha woman accused of killing husband, defense says she will testify

LEXINGTON — The opening statements and first witnesses were heard from in the trial of an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband, Joshua, in June 2020.

Kathleen Jourdan, now 33, of Omaha, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She has claimed she acted in self-defense.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges in June 2020.

Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman is prosecuting the case. Brian Davis and Brian Copley are representing Jourdan.

In her opening statement, Waterman told the jury, consisting of 10 women and four men, that Kathleen and Joshua were married in 2012, but they had a troubled relationship, marked by strife.

She stated Kathleen had traveled to Scottsbluff, with her two children, from Omaha to look for housing as she would be continuing her medical residency there. However, her vehicle broke down and she had to call Joshua to pick her and the children up in a pickup.

Returning to Omaha, Waterman said the couple argued, “As they often did.” She said later Kathleen and Joshua were not kind to each other, “in fact, they were pretty horrible to each other,” often in front of their two children.

On the side of the road, in Dawson County, Kathleen shot and killed her husband, said Waterman, with his own gun.

She noted their youngest son, was looking forward to his fifth birthday the next day.

The weapon was in the center console of the pickup, Waterman said Kathleen knew it would be there. Waterman said Joshua said something that offended Kathleen, she retorted and, according to Kathleen, he pulled off the road raised his arm, gave her a look and was in fear for her life.

Knowing the gun was loaded and at the ready, she shot him twice in the chest, the two children were in the back seat.

A 911 call was placed by Kathleen and Waterman told the jurors to play close attention, that she claims four times Joshua was striking her. She also claimed in the call it was self-defense saying she, “Couldn’t do it anymore.”

“He won’t stop telling me he is going to take the kids away,” was something else Kathleen said during the call, Waterman said. She said this was said at the moment Joshua was dead or dying.

Kathleen was also recorded on a policeman’s body camera saying, “I just wanted out,” Waterman said.

Waterman said in subject interviews with law enforcement, Kathleen changed her story, saying Joshua was going to hit her. She also said during the interview she had thought about killing him at other times since 2013, Waterman said.

“She claimed she thought about it as an intellectual curiosity,” Waterman said. Later in the interview, Kathleen states she is, “relieved,” Joshua is dead.

A few days prior to the shooting, Kathleen spoke with a friend on Facebook, “about how to commit the perfect murder,” Waterman said, “it gives you a window into the thinking of the defendant.”

The couple was meant for divorce, Waterman said, Joshua was planning on leaving her and taking the boys with him. Waterman said (Kathleen) was not going to let that happen.

Joshua was not going to move with Kathleen to Scottsbluff and she knew it, Waterman said he paid for that decision with his life.

She asked the jurors to keep two words in mind throughout the trial, “fear and rage.” Waterman said this killing was not about fear.

Brian Davis made the statement for the defense.

He said Kathleen has admitted from the beginning that she fired two gunshots that killed Joshua.

Davis noted Kathleen suffered Joshua striking her multiple times over their relationship and the comments about him hitting her in the vehicle were cut short and may have not referred to anything in the vehicle.

Davis said the evidence will show how many years she wanted to get out of the relationship. He noted she was a battered person and pointed out the difficulty these individuals have when trying to leave an abusive situation.

Davis said she waived her right to a lawyer and was interviewed immediately after the incident.

As for the conversation about getting away with murder, Davis said the timing is unfortunate but the evidence will show “the comedy being attempted,” by Kathleen and her friend.

He said the trip to Scottsbluff, Kathleen got to spend a short time with just her two boys, something she always enjoyed. But her car broke down and she had to call the one person she didn’t want to call, her husband, Davis said.

Davis said the abuse started almost immediately, he said the trip was, “transformed.” He said the pickup didn’t contain a single handgun in the front seat; there were a total of five firearms present.

During what would be their final argument, Davis said Joshua suddenly hit the brakes and pulled the car over to the side of the road. He raised his right arm and, “for what exact purpose, I don’t know,” Davis said.

Davis said Kathleen has suffered through an abusive relationship for years, an incident in 2015 in Grenada, where Joshua strangled Kathleen to the point she thought she would die and had to seek medical attention. This was in front of one of their children, Davis said.

Another incident in 2017 in Georgia, occurred when Joshua punched Kathleen in the face with a closed fist, this resulted in Joshua being charged and convicted of domestic assault, Davis said.

He told the jury they will hear from Kathleen’s parents and Jessica Jourdan, the ex-wife of Joshua.

Davis opinions that Joshua was actually excited about the move to Scottsbluff and it being more rural than Omaha, Davis said, he would often return to his native Washington where his family lived.

He also added Kathleen had filed for divorce in the past and gotten temporary custody of their children, “a death wasn’t necessary.”

Davis concluded by saying, “this was not rage, this was fear and this was a reaction.” He said the jury will get to hear from Kathleen herself, as she testifies in her own defense, “you will hear her story from her mouth.”

The first witness called by Waterman was Mike Dowling, a criminal investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol. The 911 call that Kathleen made to Dawson County dispatch was also played.

In the call, Dowling said she sounds, “distraught,” between sobs and heaving breaths she repeated, “I’m sorry,” multiple times.

Dowling later interviewed Kathleen after the shooting and learned of the history of abuse, including the incidents in Grenada and Georgia.

He also reported on receiving reports from a pathologist about the gunshot wounds to Joshua.

The next witness was NSP trooper Carlos Trevino, a 24 year veteran. He said he was returning to North Platte from Cozad when he received the report of a, “hysterical female and a possible weapon involved.”

He arrived at the scene of a Ford pickup pulled over on the side of the road and approached issuing verbal commands, but due to the noise of the interstate and the wind on that day, he wasn’t sure he was being heard. Due to the tinted windows of the vehicle he could not see well inside.

He then returned to his patrol truck and used the PA system to issue commands. Trevino said, at the time he was unaware anyone had been shot because the NSP is a different radio network from Dawson County.

Cozad police officers arrived on scene and joined Trevino. He said he then saw a female exit the passenger side of the vehicle with red, bloody hands. The two children were retrieved from the back seat of the pickup and Trevino observed an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat.

Another trooper checked the male’s pulse and determined he was deceased, this was later confirmed by members of the Cozad Rescue squad.

He also told the other officers they needed to confirm the relationship of the children and the adults in the vehicle and not assume they were the biological children of the couple.

Trevino testified that he first saw a handgun being moved by another officer and it was placed on the running board of the pickup.

The third witness was Cozad Police Department Sergeant Garrett McArdle.

McArdle said Cozad police heard the call separately and went to the scene to offer assistance. He said they arrived just behind Cozad Officer John Peden and observed a NSP trooper issuing commands from his truck’s PA system.

A female did exit the pickup’s passenger side holding a cell phone to her ear, but placed it back in the pickup and came back with her hands up, as she had been ordered. McArdle said there was blood on her hands, but he wasn’t sure who it was from.

McArdle said Kathleen, who he identified in court, was brought to him. She responded to his questions saying she wasn’t injured, but her children and husband were in the vehicle. Of her husband she said, he was dead, she had shot him.

McArdle said Kathleen stated to him, “He raised a hand to me and I couldn’t do this anymore.” He then detained her for everyones safety, McArdle said he still wasn’t entirely sure about what was fully going on.

McArdle said he later spoke with the children in the car, made sure they were not injured and took him to his patrol vehicle where he remained with them throughout the rest of the time until he took them back to Cozad.

During cross examination, McArdle said Kathleen fully complied with law enforcement commands.

The trial was then recessed and further testimony would be heard Friday morning.