LINCOLN, Neb. (Aug. 16, 2023) – Nebraska Public Media will broadcast live coverage of the exhibition volleyball match between the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK) and Wayne State College at 4:30 pm. CT on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The match is part of Volleyball Day in Nebraska and will be played at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Live streaming of the UNK and Wayne State College match will be available on the Nebraska Public Media App or at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live.

The network will also record “Nebraska Women’s Volleyball: Omaha vs. Nebraska” during Volleyball Day in Nebraska events at the stadium on Aug. 30. Nebraska Public Media will rebroadcast the match on television at 8 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 1 and at 9 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 2.

For more information about programs produced by Nebraska Public Media Sports, visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org/sports.