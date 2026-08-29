Alert Top Story Breaking Spotlight Topical FOOTBALL BRIEF: Lexington wins 100th series matchup over Holdrege, leads series 54-42 Jessica Kennedy Aug 29, 2026 21 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Lexington's Tyler Thorell holds the ball high in celebration of a touchdown in the Minutemen's home win Friday over Holdrege at Ray Ehlers Stadium. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Adrian Ortiz (48) holds up the ball after recovery a Holdrege fumble in the first half of the Minutemen's Friday win at Ray Ehlers Stadium. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy For the 100th time, Lexington faced Holdrege on the gridiron in a long-standing rivalry. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmw@=5C686 925 H@? E96 =2DE `a @7 `d >2E49FAD[ 3FE uC:52J ?:89E :E 2== 492?865]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? ?@H =625D E96 D6C:6D dc\ca[ H:E9 7@FC E:6D[ 27E6C 56762E:?8 E96 sFDE6CD ab\a` @? E96:C 9@>6 EFC7 2E #2J t9=6CD $E25:F>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree started with a kill and ended on one against Brady Monday in Cozad. If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already In their search for public handouts, the Chicago Bears have become that annoying person who dramatically threatens to do something to get you … Gothenburg volleyball wins in four over Cozad Thursday GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg Swede volleyball team pulled off a four-set victory at home Thursday over the Cozad Haymakers. Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege The Lexington Minutemen football team held on to win 23-21 Friday over Holdrege in the 100th series rivalry matchup at Ray Ehlers Stadium in L… Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad GOTHENBURG — Nothing like a severe thunderstorm coupled by a tornado siren sounding to kickoff Nebraska high school football Thursday night. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Justin Frommer recaps Nebraska volleyball's Spikes Under The Lights title Justin Frommer reacts to Nebraska volleyball's Spikes Under The Lights win Justin Frommer reacts to Nebraska volleyball's Spikes Under The Lights win Nebraska volleyball practices in AT&T Stadium Nebraska volleyball practices in AT&T Stadium 49ers Owner Jed York Arrested in Ohio Prostitution-Related Sting | TMZ Sports 49ers Owner Jed York Arrested in Ohio Prostitution-Related Sting | TMZ Sports