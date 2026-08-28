Top Story Spotlight Topical Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad Jessica Kennedy Aug 28, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 7 Gothenburg's Braden Ehlers breaks free of a tackle by Cozad's Owen Ross for a 26-yard touchdown run in the second quarter Thursday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Ethan Atchison scrambles in the back field away from Gothenburg's Andrew Salomon in the first quarter Thursday in Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Callen Johnson breaks a tackle by Cozad's Ethan Atchison for a first down in the Swedes' 14-7 win Thursday. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Ashton Osborn takes the ball from Ethan Atchison for a Haymaker first down in the first half against Gothenburg Thursday evening. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Maddox Gilligan runs the ball for one-yard in the first quarter Thursday in the Swedes' win over Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Dillon Floyd completes a pass Teague Butterfield in the second quarter in the Swedes' home 14-7 win over Cozad. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Julien Davis runs the ball in the second quarter of the Haymakers' Thursday loss to Gothenburg. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy GOTHENBURG — Nothing like a severe thunderstorm coupled by a tornado siren sounding to kickoff Nebraska high school football Thursday night.kAmx? 2 =@?8\DE2?5:?8 s2HD@? r@F?EJ C:G2=CJ[ v@E96?3FC8 5676?565 E96:C 9@>6 EFC7 `c\f 282:?DE r@K25 27E6C 2 ?62C=J b\9@FC 56=2J]k^AmkAmp7E6C 2 D4@C6=6DD 7:CDE BF2CE6C[ v@E96?3FC8 DECF4< 7:CDE]k^AmkAmqC256? t9=6CD 3C@<6 7C66 @7 2 E24<=6 3J r@K25VD ~H6? #@DD[ E2<:?8 E96 32== ae J2C5D E@ E96 6?5K@?6] s:==@? u=@J5 42AA65 E96 $H656DV 7:CDE D4@C6 H:E9 2 A@:?E\27E6C <:4<]k^Am kAmsFC:?8 r@K25VD A@DD6DD:@?[ E96 w2J>2<6CD D6EFA 7@C E9:C5\2?5\7:G6] yF=:6? s2G:D D?2AA65 E96 32==[ =@@<:?8 7@C 2? @A6? E62>>2E6] v@E96?3FC8VD r2==6? y@9?D@? 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