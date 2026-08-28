Spotlight Top Story Hi-Line football falls 50-12 in Thursday home opener to Wilcox-Hildreth Jessica Kennedy Aug 28, 2026 Aug 28, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Hi-Line Bulls hosted Wilcox-Hildreth for their season opener Thursday in Elwood.kAm(:=4@I\w:=5C6E9 H@? d_\`a]k^AmkAm%96 u2=4@?D AFE FA `_ A@:?ED :? E96 7:CDE BF2CE6C[ 2?5 96=5 w:\{:?6 7C@> D4@C:?8]k^AmkAmp D:I\J2C5 CFD9:?8 E@F495@H? 7@==@H65 3J 2 EH@\A@:?E 4@?G6CD:@? AFE E96 u2=4@?D FA `g\_ :? 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E96 C@25 uC:52J[ $6AE] c 2E f A]>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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