SUMNER — It was a warm and windy season opener for the S-E-M Mustangs on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 25 as they faced the young Brady Eagles.

The Mustangs were the first to find the end zone early in the first quarter.

Brady came back in the next possession and scored.

It was all the Mustangs the rest of the first half.

At halftime, S-E-M was up 55 to six.

In the second half, the Mustangs subbed in younger players to get playing time.

Brady took advantage of this and put in a couple touchdowns.

S-E-M came out on top with a 67 to 21 win.

For the Mustangs, Clark Padrnos had four completed passes for 162 yards, three touchdowns and one tackle assist. Chance Daake had one pass completion for 33 yards, three carries for 28 yards and one touchdown. Maddox Jones had seven carries for 85 yards and one touchdown. Cohen Rohde had one carry for 10 yards, one sack and one touchdown. Jordan Scoville had eight carries for 67 yards and one touchdown. Ryan Arbuthnot had two solo tackles, three tackle assists and one sick for 11 yards lost.

The Mustangs are on the road at Stuart on Friday, Sept. 1 with kick-off set for 2 p.m.