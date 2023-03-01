BURWELL — The S-E-M Mustangs headed up north to Burwell to tip-off against the Creighton Bulldogs on Monday, Feb. 17 for the Class D2-5 District finals.

Coming into the match-up, the Mustangs held an 18 and five record and sat first in their Class D2-8 District. The Bulldogs had a 13 and 10 record and sat fifth in their Class D2-5 District.

In the first quarter, Mustang Kellon Eggleston scored all eight of the Mustang points. The Bulldogs weren’t far behind as they scored six.

The second quarter had both teams keeping the score close as S-E-M scored 11 and the Bulldogs put up nine.

At the halftime mark, the Mustangs were up by four points.

During the third quarter, the Bulldogs weren’t going to give in as easily as the Mustangs had hoped after scoring 13 points.

Starting off in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs were up 33-28. The Mustang lead didn’t last long as the Bulldogs tied the score up with four minutes left. It took all the Mustangs had to put up 13 points as the Cardinals scored 15.

The S-E-M Mustangs pulled off the 46-43 win to head to State.

Scoring for the Mustangs were Kellon Eggleston with 25 points, Jace Rosentreader had eight, Jason Guthard had four and Noah Eggleston had three.

Heading to State, the S-E-M Mustangs will make their way to Lincoln on Wednesday, March 8.