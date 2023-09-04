Veteran Dawson County Highway Superintendent Mark Christiansen will also become the county’s part-time zoning administrator, county commissioners decided Friday.

The County Board voted 5-0 to name Christiansen the successor to Pam Holbrook, who resigned. Christiansen worked on planning and zoning matters for the city of York for nine years earlier in his career.

Commissioners continued work on the county’s 2023-24 budget, including a 5-0 vote to exercise their option to add 1% to the county’s budget base under the state’s lid on annual spending growth. They held a budget workshop after completing their regular agenda.

Also Friday, the County Board set public hearings for Sept. 29 on two matters forwarded by the county’s Planning Commission at its Aug. 8 meeting.

Commissioners will decide whether to delete a section of zoning regulations that limits the number of dwelling units in “agriculture residential” districts, such as those immediately surrounding Johnson Lake and other recreation areas in Dawson County. The current regulations allow no more than six dwellings per quarter section.

They’ll also consider Sept. 29 whether to borrow from the county’s wind-farm regulations to require developers of commercial solar farms to restore any county roads used during their construction to their pre-project condition if damaged by truck traffic.

The proposed language says solar-farm developers would have to identify which roads they’ll use in advance and determine their condition in cooperation with the county roads department and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

In other business, commissioners:

Decided to offer a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of vandals who recently caused damage to equipment at the roads department.

Agreed after an executive session to authorize Deputy County Attorney Katy Kuhn to settle a valuation dispute with Gatewood Village of Cozad. The case is now before the state’s Tax Equalization and Review Commission.

Appointed Yvonne Rickertson as Dawson County’s delegate to the annual meeting of Nebraska Cooperative Government, a group of more than 100 counties, cities and villages that operate local keno lotteries.