Top Story Spotlight Topical Cozad upsets Pierce in Class C-1 football playoffs Jessica Kennedy Oct 31, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 424-mile round trip for Cozad football resulted in a huge upset, as the Haymakers spoiled Pierce's perfect season on Friday. No. 13 Cozad defeated No. 4 Pierce 33-19 in a Class C-1 playoff game.kAmr@K25 7246D }@] d $JC24FD6 Wf\aX @? uC:52J[ }@G] e]k^AmkAmp7E6C 7@C4:?8 !:6C46 E@ AF?E :? E96 @A6?:?8 5C:G6[ r@K25 <?@4<65 @77 ?62C=J d >:?FE6D :? E96:C D4@C:?8 5C:G6] tE92? pE49:D@? 4@??64E65 2 a`\J2C5 E@F495@H? A2DD E@ |2E96H pC?5E] tK6BF:6= |6;:2\|2CE:?6K 42AA65 E96 5C:G6 H:E9 2 A@:?E\27E6C <:4<]k^Am kAm%96 w2J>2<6CD DE2CE65 E96 D64@?5 BF2CE6C H:E9 D64@?5\2?5\D:I @? !:6C46VD bf\J2C5 =:?6] pE49:D@? 7@F?5 pD9E@? ~D3@C? 7@C ad J2C5D[ D6EE:?8 r@K25 FA 7@C 7:CDE\2?5\8@2= @? E96 a\J2C5 =:?6]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Go Find It! Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Cozad upsets Pierce in Class C-1 football playoffs Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools $3,125 Nebraska Pick 4 winning ticket sold in Lexington Gothenburg shuts out Scotus 1st round of C2 playoffs NSAA releases football playoff brackets Bomgaars to host Ladies Night in Lexington VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M wins in 5 over Brady, faces Wilcox-Hildreth Tuesday evening kAmp7E6C ~D3@C? 2EE6>AE65 EH@ 42CC:6D[ pE49:D@? 7@F?5 E96 6?5K@?6 @? 2 a\J2C5 42CCJ] r@K25 =65 `b\_ 27E6C 2 >:DD65 A@:?E\27E6C <:4< 3J |6;:2\|2CE:?6K]k^AmkAm!:6C46 2?DH6C65 C:89E 324< @? E96:C 7:CDE 5C:G6 @7 E96 D64@?5 BF2CE6C] z@??2C y@?6D E@@< E96 32== cg J2C5D :? 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E@ 46=63C2E6 E96 bb\`h FAD6E G:4E@CJ]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mr~+ps $%p%$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmpE49:D@? 925 ?:?6 4@>A=6E:@?D @? `` 2EE6>AED 7@C aaf J2C5D 2?5 EH@ A2DD:?8 E@F495@H?D] w6 925 `e 42CC:6D 7@C `__ J2C5D 2?5 E9C66 CFD9:?8 E@F495@H?D]k^AmkAm~D3@C? 925 `g 42CC:6D 7@C ec J2C5D 2?5 EH@ C646AE:@?D 7@C `__ J2C5D] ~D:6= #2>:C6K 925 E9C66 C646AE:@?D 7@C dh J2C5D] pC?5E 925 E9C66 C646AE:@?D 7@C e_ J2C5D 2?5 EH@ E@F495@H?D]k^Am kAmpFDE:? u6:< 2?5 |J=6D x56 6249 925 EH@ BF2CE6C324< 9FCC:6D] vC@E6=FD496?VD D24< H2D 7@C D6G6? J2C5D =@DE]k^AmkAmyF=:6? s2G:D[ pC?5E[ ~D3@C? 2?5 #2>:C6K 6249 925 2 A2DD 567=64E:@?]k^Am 424 miles? Cozad seemed unbothered by their traveling Friday, upsetting No. 4 Pierce 33-19 in the first round of Class C-1 football. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time S-E-M volleyball earned enough wildcard points to reach a district final. The Mustangs will face Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Saturday, Oc… Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final Gothenburg reverse swept Cozad Monday, will face Kearney Catholic at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Class C1-7 subdistrict championship at Kearney Catholic. 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