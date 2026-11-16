Top Story Spotlight Topical FOOTBALL: Loomis erases 28-year state finals drought, defeats Hemingford 68-42 Jessica Kennedy Nov 16, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 6 Loomis' Graham Trompke (7) breaks free of two Bobcat defenders on a touchdown turn Friday in the Wolves' Class D2 semifinal win over Hemingford in Loomis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Loomis' Jace Schukar (1) looks for an opening through his offensive line Friday in the Wolves' win over Hemingford in a Class D2 semifinal in Loomis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Loomis' Hoyt Thorell (11) reaches out to tackle Hemingford's Carson Haas (3) to stop a touchdown Friday in the Wolves' win in a Class D2 semifinal in Loomis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hemingford's Carson Haas (3) takes in a touchdown after breaking free from a tackle attempt by Loomis' Hoyt Thorell (11) Friday in the Bobcats' loss in a Class D2 semifinal in Loomis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hemingford's Zaine Feist (0) reels in an interception in front of Loomis' Jaron Schukar Friday in the Bobcats' D2 semifinal loss in Loomis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hemingford's Anthony Haas (5) attempts to sack Loomis' Graham Trompke in the Bobcats' loss in a Class D2 playoff semifinal Friday in Loomis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy LOOMIS — He can run, he can throw. 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Our reporters are covering playoff games across Nebraska. Follow along for scores, key moments and quick reports as teams fight to keep their … LIV Golf's final scorecard: Biggest winners and losers from its collapse LIV Golf is done, ending one of the most tumultuous eras in golf history. 'He came here for a reason': Five-star freshman set to start in Andrew Marshall's absence The top-rated signee in Nebraska's 2026 recruiting class will start at cornerback in the wake of Andrew Marshall's injury. Texts poured in after Carter Nelson's bad pass. 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