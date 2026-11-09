Topical Urgent Top Story Spotlight LEXINGTON CITY COUNCIL Lexington City Council to hold 4 public hearings at Nov. 10 meeting Jessica Kennedy Nov 9, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 inside the Lexington City Council Chamber, 406 E. Seventh St. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 286?52 :?4=F56Dik^AmkF=mk=:mkAm!F3=:4 962C:?8i r@F?4:= E@ 9@=5 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 E@ 4@?D:56C E96 7:?2= A=2E @7 E96 AC@A@D65 $@FE9 x?5FDEC:2= u:CDE p55:E:@?]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm!F3=:4 962C:?8i r@F?4:= E@ 9@=5 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 E@ 4@?D:56C E96 2??6I2E:@? @7 $@FE9 x?5FDEC:2= u:CDE p55:E:@?]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm!F3=:4 962C:?8i r@F?4:= E@ 9@=5 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 E@ 4@?D:56C E96 2>6?5>6?E @7 #656G6=@A>6?E pC62 }@] ` :? E96 r:EJ @7 {6I:?8E@? 2?5 E96 564=2C2E:@? @C C6\564=2C2E:@? @7 D2:5 2C62 2D 3=:89E65 2?5 DF3DE2?52C5]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm!F3=:4 962C:?8i r@F?4:= E@ 4@?D:56C 2AAC@G2= @7 2? @77:4:2= K@?:?8 >2A @7 E96 r:EJ @7 {6I:?8E@? 2?5 E96 6IEC2E6CC:E@C:2= K@?:?8 ;FC:D5:4E:@? 3@F?52CJ]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm~C5:?2?46i r@F?4:= E@ 4@?D:56C 2? @C5:?2?46 2>6?5:?8 $64E:@? a\ad @7 E96 {6I:?8E@? r:EJ r@56 C6=2E65 E@ 4@F?4:= 2??F2= D2=2CJ]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm!2J C6BF6DEi r@F?4:= E@ 4@?D:56C A2J C6BF6DE }@] ` 7C@> sF?42? %96:D r@?DECF4E:@? x?4][ 7@C E96 4:EJ @7 {6I:?8E@? }!!s ~77:46 p55:E:@? :? E96 2>@F?E @7 Sbf[`ee]c_]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Alcohol compliance checks held in Dawson County Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have conducted alcohol compliance checks in Dawson County. Lexington Planning Commission approves final plat of Tyson property The Lexington Planning Commission held four separate public hearings Wednesday, Nov. 4, at a regular meeting in the City Council Chambers. Ministerial association hosts Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, seeks volunteers The Lexington Ministerial Association is sponsoring the Dale and Elaine Mooberry Family Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 26 and is seeking… Investigative journalist to discuss Nebraska murder case at Cozad library Award-winning investigative journalist Chet Hardin will visit Cozad’s Wilson Public Library for an author chat at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Shayla Rautenberg's kill seals Milford's 2nd state title in a row Shayla Rautenberg's kill seals Milford's 2nd state title in a row Highlights: Syracuse wins thriller over Cozad, advances to C-1 semifinals Highlights: Syracuse wins thriller over Cozad, advances to C-1 semifinals How Nebraska’s sex-based restrictions on sports participation work How Nebraska’s sex-based restrictions on sports participation work