Spotlight Top Story Topical Alert Investigative journalist to discuss Nebraska murder case at Cozad library Ashley Mohler Nov 6, 2026 Nov 6, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Award-winning investigative journalist Chet Hardin will visit Cozad’s Wilson Public Library for an author chat at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.kAmw2C5:?’D 3@@<[ “%96 '2>A:C6’D rF=E[” 6I2>:?6D E96 >FC56C @7 }63C2D<2 H@>2? $J5?6J {@@76[ H9@ H2D <:==65 27E6C 2 %:?56C 52E6] %96 5:D4@G6CJ @7 96C 5:D>6>36C65 3@5J D9@4<65 4@>>F?:E:6D 24C@DD E96 DE2E6]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 3@@< 6IA=@C6D pF3C6J %C2:=’D 2?5 q2:=6J q@DH6==’D C@=6D :? {@@76’D >FC56C] p44@C5:?8 E@ 2 =:3C2CJ A@DE[ w2C5:? 5C2HD @? 6I4=FD:G6 :?E6CG:6HD 2?5 7:CDE92?5 C6A@CE:?8 E@ 6I2>:?6 E96 42D6]k^Am kAm“%9C@F89 6I4=FD:G6 :?E6CG:6HD[ 7:CDE92?5 C6A@CE:?8[ 2?5 49:==:?8 56E2:=[ w2C5:? 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Nebraska Here's how to watch Huskers vs. Illinois tonight Alcohol compliance checks held in Dawson County Lexington Planning Commission approves final plat of Tyson property Ministerial association hosts Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, seeks volunteers Cozad upsets Pierce in first round of C1 football playoffs Just: After this loss, something needs to change at Nebraska — there's no time to spare Dawson County wraps up Halloween week Nebraska stuck with kicker Kyle Cunanan, until it couldn't anymore Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Trump's midterm rebuke casts a new political landscape Pete Hegseth stares down likely impeachment vote. And he's not the only one kAm“%96 '2>A:C6’D rF=E” :D 2G2:=23=6 7@C 4964<@FE 2E E96 =:3C2CJ]k^AmkAm(:=D@? !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ :D =@42E65 2E h`_ |6C:5:2? pG6] :? r@K25] %96 AF3=:4 :D :?G:E65 E@ 2EE6?5 E96 7C66 2FE9@C 492E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Alcohol compliance checks held in Dawson County Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have conducted alcohol compliance checks in Dawson County. Lexington Planning Commission approves final plat of Tyson property The Lexington Planning Commission held four separate public hearings Wednesday, Nov. 4, at a regular meeting in the City Council Chambers. Ministerial association hosts Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, seeks volunteers The Lexington Ministerial Association is sponsoring the Dale and Elaine Mooberry Family Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 26 and is seeking… Dawson County wraps up Halloween week Wet weather across Dawson County brought everything from light mist to rain showers, but it did not dampen the Halloween spirit. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Highlights: Syracuse wins thriller over Cozad, advances to C-1 semifinals How Nebraska’s sex-based restrictions on sports participation work How Nebraska’s sex-based restrictions on sports participation work Judge temporarily halts construction of Trump's proposed DC arch Judge temporarily halts construction of Trump's proposed DC arch How data centers became the biggest issue for US voters How data centers became the biggest issue for US voters