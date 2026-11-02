Top Story Spotlight Dawson County wraps up Halloween week Ashley Mohler Nov 2, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 7 Families visit decorated cars at Trinity Lutheran Church’s trunk-or-treat. Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald A woman helps a kid spin a wheel at Lexington Trinity Lutheran Church’s trunk-or-treat event. Ashley Mohler A trio of Lexington Regional Health Center staff dressed as the three blind mice. Ashley Mohler A little dino makes their way through Lexington Regional Health Center’s trick-or- treat event. Ashley Mohler Thing 1 and Cat in the Hat cross the street to look for another booth to visit at Cozad’s Spook Night. Behind them, a long line forms at a smores station. Ashley Mohler Two little girls visit with Disney’s Slinking and Jesse in front of Pixi hair salon in Gothenburg during Munchkin Masquerade. Ashley Mohler A Michael Meyers and plague doctor go trick or treating at Gothenburg’s Munchkin Masquerade event on Oct. 30. Ashley Mohler Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashley Mohler Wet weather across Dawson County brought everything from light mist to rain showers, but it did not dampen the Halloween spirit.kAm#6D:56?ED 5@??65 4@DEF>6D 2?5 3C2G65 E96 H62E96C 7@C 2 H66< @7 76DE:G:E:6D]k^Am A mother and daughter dress up as Disney’s Mini Mouse for trick or treating at Lexington Regional Health Clinic. Ashley Mohler Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmtG6?ED C2?865 7C@> ECF?<\@C\EC62ED E@ 5@H?E@H? EC:4<\@C\EC62E:?8] $6G6C2= 3FD:?6DD6D 9@DE65 @A6? 9@FD6D[ ;@:?:?8 :? E96 DA@@<J 7F? H:E9 D42C6 >2K6D 2?5 564@C2E65 E23=6D]k^Am Close Lexington Hospital mini mouse Ashley Mohler A mother and daughter dress up as Disney’s Mini Mouse for trick or treating at Lexington Regional Health Clinic. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington Hospital dino Ashley Mohler A little dino makes their way through Lexington Regional Health Center’s trick-or- treat event. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington Hospital Minecraft chicken Ashley Mohler A boy dresses up as chicken from the video game Minecraft. His mom helps guide him through Lexington Regional Health Center’s trick-or-treat event. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington Hospital skull Ashley Mohler LRHC held an early Halloween event which allowed community members to visit themed tables in their rehabilitation clinic for treats. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington hospital three blind mice Ashley Mohler A trio of Lexington Regional Health Center staff dressed as the three blind mice. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington Trinity Lutheran Trunk or Treat Ashley Mohler A woman helps a kid spin a wheel at Lexington Trinity Lutheran Church’s trunk-or-treat event. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington Trinity Lutheran crowd Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald Families visit decorated cars at Trinity Lutheran Church’s trunk-or-treat. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cozad Spook Night crowd Ashley Mohler A crowd of kids discuss where to go next at Cozad’s Spook Night after visiting Arnold Insurance’s haunted maze. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cozad Spook Night Ring Toss Ashley Mohler A boy plays ring toss outside of the Thrift Store in Cozad. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cozad Spook Night Teammates Ashley Mohler A line gathers Infront of the Teammates table at Cozad’s Spook Night Oct. 26. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cozad Spook Night Cat and Thing Ashley Mohler Thing 1 and Cat in the Hat cross the street to look for another booth to visit at Cozad’s Spook Night. Behind them, a long line forms at a smores station. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cozad Spook Night CoCo Ashley Mohler A kid dressed as Miguel from Disney’s Coco, a film about Dia de Los Muertos, walks down the street in Cozad for Spook Night. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gothenburg big bird and elmo Ashley Mohler Two young Gothenburg community members dressed as Sesame Street’s Big Bird and Elmo, join the line at the chamber office for Munchkin Masquerade. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gothenburg ghost Ashley Mohler Eustis Heating and Cooling was haunted by this cool ghost on Oct. 30. They handed out candy to Munchkin Masquerade goers in Gothenburg. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gothenburg little baseball player Ashley Mohler A little baseball player admires the array of costumes he sees in Gothenburg at Munchkin Masquerade. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gothenburg little girls and Jesse Ashley Mohler Two little girls visit with Disney’s Slinking and Jesse in front of Pixi hair salon in Gothenburg during Munchkin Masquerade. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gothenburg Michael and Plague doctor Ashley Mohler A Michael Meyers and plague doctor go trick or treating at Gothenburg’s Munchkin Masquerade event on Oct. 30. Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dawson County wraps up Halloween Dawson County families celebrate Halloween. Lexington Hospital mini mouse Ashley Mohler A mother and daughter dress up as Disney’s Mini Mouse for trick or treating at Lexington Regional Health Clinic. Lexington Hospital dino Ashley Mohler A little dino makes their way through Lexington Regional Health Center’s trick-or- treat event. Lexington Hospital Minecraft chicken Ashley Mohler A boy dresses up as chicken from the video game Minecraft. His mom helps guide him through Lexington Regional Health Center’s trick-or-treat event. Lexington Hospital skull Ashley Mohler LRHC held an early Halloween event which allowed community members to visit themed tables in their rehabilitation clinic for treats. Lexington hospital three blind mice Ashley Mohler A trio of Lexington Regional Health Center staff dressed as the three blind mice. Lexington Trinity Lutheran Trunk or Treat Ashley Mohler A woman helps a kid spin a wheel at Lexington Trinity Lutheran Church’s trunk-or-treat event. Lexington Trinity Lutheran crowd Ashley Mohler, Lexington Clipper-Herald Families visit decorated cars at Trinity Lutheran Church’s trunk-or-treat. Cozad Spook Night crowd Ashley Mohler A crowd of kids discuss where to go next at Cozad’s Spook Night after visiting Arnold Insurance’s haunted maze. Cozad Spook Night Ring Toss Ashley Mohler A boy plays ring toss outside of the Thrift Store in Cozad. Cozad Spook Night Teammates Ashley Mohler A line gathers Infront of the Teammates table at Cozad’s Spook Night Oct. 26. Cozad Spook Night Cat and Thing Ashley Mohler Thing 1 and Cat in the Hat cross the street to look for another booth to visit at Cozad’s Spook Night. Behind them, a long line forms at a smores station. Cozad Spook Night CoCo Ashley Mohler A kid dressed as Miguel from Disney’s Coco, a film about Dia de Los Muertos, walks down the street in Cozad for Spook Night. Gothenburg big bird and elmo Ashley Mohler Two young Gothenburg community members dressed as Sesame Street’s Big Bird and Elmo, join the line at the chamber office for Munchkin Masquerade. Gothenburg ghost Ashley Mohler Eustis Heating and Cooling was haunted by this cool ghost on Oct. 30. They handed out candy to Munchkin Masquerade goers in Gothenburg. Gothenburg little baseball player Ashley Mohler A little baseball player admires the array of costumes he sees in Gothenburg at Munchkin Masquerade. Gothenburg little girls and Jesse Ashley Mohler Two little girls visit with Disney’s Slinking and Jesse in front of Pixi hair salon in Gothenburg during Munchkin Masquerade. Gothenburg Michael and Plague doctor Ashley Mohler A Michael Meyers and plague doctor go trick or treating at Gothenburg’s Munchkin Masquerade event on Oct. 30. kAmp wFD<6C 7@@E32== 82>6 @? w2==@H66? ?:89E AC@>AE65 DA64F=2E:@? E92E 76H6C EC:4<\@C\EC62E6CD H@F=5 8@ 5@@C E@ 5@@C[ 3FE 72>:=:6D DE:== E@@< E@ E96 DEC66ED E@ 6?;@J E96 36=@G65 EC25:E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Wilcox-Hildreth makes school history in first state volleyball berth, sweeps S-E-M VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Cozad upsets Pierce in first round of C1 football playoffs Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Go Find It! Nebraska Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final $3,125 Nebraska Pick 4 winning ticket sold in Lexington Gothenburg shuts out Scotus in 1st round of C2 playoffs NSAA releases All-Class state volleyball brackets Mary Ann J. Rickertsen VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M wins in 5 over Brady, faces Wilcox-Hildreth Tuesday evening Lexington Regional Health Center hosts sensory-friendly trick-or-treat event kAm$49@@=D 2=D@ 9@DE65 4@DEF>6 A2C256D 7@C 6=6>6?E2CJ DEF56?ED E@ D9@H @77 E96:C 4C62E:G:EJ E@ 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Lexington City Council voted 5-0 to approve an increase in utility rates at its Tuesday, Oct. 27 meeting. Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Edgewater Insurance announced last week that longtime agent Mary Reed will retire Nov. 20. Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Senate candidate Dan Osborn addressed the closure of Lexington’s Tyson plant during a town hall meeting in Gothenburg on Thursday, Oct. 29. Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 The Dawson County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0, with PJ Jacobsen absent, Oct. 31 to deny a request to vacate Road 425 after considering th… $3,125 Nebraska Pick 4 winning ticket sold in Lexington LINCOLN — One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 4 ticket for the Thursday, Oct. 29 drawing is holding a ticket worth $3,125, an Oct. 30 … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video France: Student Protests Resume With School Blockades Across Country 2. 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