Top Story Spotlight Topical Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final Jessica Kennedy Oct 27, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 10 Gothenburg's Lauren Mroczek (1) attacks the ball around the Cozad block in the Swedes' subdistrict semifinal win Monday over the Haymakers at Kearney Catholic. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Emersyn Propp (15) tips the ball over the block of Gothenburg's Bodey Tederman and Grace Evert Monday in the Haymakers' subdistrict semifinal loss at Kearney Catholic. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Zoe Beveridge (2) attacks the ball in the first set of the Swedes' win Monday over Cozad during the Class C1-7 subdistrict semifinal at Kearney Catholic. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Greer Tiller (6) goes for an attack against the block of Cozad's Braelyn Malcom (8) in the Swedes' reverse sweep Monday at Kearney Catholic. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Bodey Tederman (13) is stopped by a block from Cozad's Emersyn Propp (15) Monday during the Class C1-7 subdistrict semifinal at Kearney Catholic. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Emalyn Geiger (16) goes to attack the ball during the Haymakers' subdistrict loss to Gothenburg Monday at Kearney Catholic. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Whitney Regelin (1) sets the ball during the Haymakers' Class C1-7 subdistrict semifinal loss Monday against Gothenburg at Kearney Catholic. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Riley Flesch (12) prepares to set the ball to Zoe Beveridge in the second set of the Swedes' Class C1-7 subdistrict semifinal Monday at Kearney Catholic. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Briley Fisher (7) prepares to serve in the second set of the Haymakers' loss to Gothenburg in the Class C1-7 subdistrict semifinal Monday at Kearney Catholic. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Cozad's Braelyn Malcom (8) attacks the ball during the Haymakers' Class C1-7 subdistrict semifinal loss to Gothenburg Monday at Kearney Catholic. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy KEARNEY — Gothenburg volleyball reverse swept Cozad in the Class C1-7 subdistrict semifinal Monday at Kearney Catholic.kAm%96 $H656D H@? `c\ad[ ad\a_[ ad\`c[ ad\`d]k^AmkAmr@K25 42FD65 92G@4 :? E96 7:CDE D6E[ >2<:?8 v@E96?3FC8 5C@A `_ A@:?ED @? 6CC@CD]k^AmkAmt>6CDJ? !C@AA AFE 5@H? 6:89E <:==D 7@C E96 w2J>2<6CD :? 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Nebraska Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament VOLLEYBALL: Hi-Line faces H&H in C2-9 subdistrict quarterfinal Oct. 26 in Elwood Omaha priest John Pietramale remains hospitalized after weekend accident Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods NSAA releases football playoff brackets Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally VOLLEYBALL: Overton wraps up regular season with sweep of Bertrand FOOTBALL: Gothenburg receives No. 7 seed, faces No. 10 Scotus Central Catholic in C-2 playoffs kAms@H? E96 DEC6E49[ r@K25 82:?65 2 `c\f =625 @77 2 qC26=J? |2=4@> <:==]k^AmkAmr@K25 E@@< 2? 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