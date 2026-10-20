Top Story Topical Spotlight HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament Jessica Kennedy Oct 20, 2026 Oct 20, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cozad Haymaker volleyball defeated McCook 25-17, 25-19 Tuesday, taking fifth place at the Southwest Conference Tournament.kAmt>6CDJ? !C@AA =65 E96 w2J>2<6CD H:E9 `b <:==D[ E9C66 246D 2?5 @?6 3=@4< 2DD:DE] qC26=J? |2=4@> 25565 7@FC <:==D 2?5 @?6 3=@4<]k^AmkAm%96 w2J>2<6CD EC2:=65 a\_ :? E96 368:??:?8 @7 3@E9 D6ED[ 3FE 42>6 E9C@F89 E@ D64FC6 3@E9 D6E H:?D] !C@AA 8@E r@K25 @? E96 3@2C5 H:E9 96C 7:CDE <:== 2E a\`[ 2?5 (9:E?6J #686=:? 7@==@H65 H:E9 2? 246 7@C 2 E:6 2E a\a]k^AmkAm|4r@@< 6IE6?565 :ED =625 E@ d\a 27E6C 324<\E@\324< <:==D 2?5 2 r@K25 2EE24< 6CC@C] p |2=4@> <:== AF==65 r@K25 H:E9:? @?6 2E d\c]k^Am People are also reading… Homecoming battle: Lexington pulls off 34-33 thriller over Beatrice Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years 'Out of rhythm': No. 1 Nebraska loses a set — but not its stride — in win over Purdue Josh Allen makes his move in the latest NFL MVP power rankings VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament Lexington Regional Health Center leaders graduate from NHA Leadership Institute Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally McKewon: Nebraska’s ‘fatigue,’ Dylan Raiola’s dagger latest chapter in painful Husker decade Ogallala claims Southwest Conference title, takes down Gothenburg in four SIPS with Sarah Slattery for Nebraska Secretary of State Oct. 23 at Madeline's Cafe & Bakery VOLLEYBALL: Mroczek leads Gothenburg in sweep of Lexington on senior night Lexington Regional Heatlh Center celebrates completion of labor and delivery renvoation VOLLEYBALL: Hi-Line faces H&H in C2-9 subdistrict quarterfinal Oct. 26 in Elwood kAmr@K25 82:?65 E96:C 7:CDE =625 2E f\e 27E6C 2? t>2=J? v6:86C <:==] |4r@@< FD65 2 E:>6@FE 27E6C 2 !C@AA 246 AFD965 r@K25 FA h\e]k^AmkAmp |2=4@> 3=@4< <:4<65 DE2CE65 2 c\` 7@C E96 w2J>2<6CD[ AFD9:?8 r@K25 FA `c\h] |4r@@< 42>6 H:E9:? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Homecoming battle: Lexington pulls off 34-33 thriller over Beatrice It was more than the final score for Lexington coach Jake Harvey Friday night. Harvey started his head coaching position with this year's seni… Bringing pride back: Lexington boys tennis brings home Class B runner-up for first time in 23 years Lexington Minutemen tennis team claims Class B State Championship runner-up title. Jaxon Neff and David Diaz-Arriaga win No. 2 doubles title. 'Out of rhythm': No. 1 Nebraska loses a set — but not its stride — in win over Purdue No. 1 Nebraska volleyball lost a set for the first time in nearly a month but recovered to beat No. 13 Purdue behind Teraya Sigler’s career-hi… Josh Allen makes his move in the latest NFL MVP power rankings Josh Allen’s bid for back-to-back NFL MVP awards is gaining momentum again. VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday The Gothenburg Swedes battled in a five-set thriller, winning 16-25, 25-14, 25-17, 24-26. 15-12 over Minden in the Southwest Conference semifi… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Pick Six Podcast | A little Rhule fire, a little frustration, and a whole lot to unpack Tom Shatel's Press Box | Come for the hope, stay for the group therapy Tom Shatel's Press Box | Come for the hope, stay for the group therapy Team of the Week | Week of Oct. 18 Team of the Week | Week of Oct. 18 Top Plays | Week of Oct. 18 Top Plays | Week of Oct. 18