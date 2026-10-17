Top Story Spotlight Topical Homecoming battle: Lexington pulls off 34-33 thriller over Beatrice Jessica Kennedy Oct 17, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Lexington's Manny Garcia (59) lifts Sebastian Nava (22) in the air after Nava's touchdown in the second quarter of the Minutemen's Friday homecoming win over Beatrice at Ray Ehlers Stadium. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Owen Bauer (54) blocks the point-after kick by Beatrice's Jesse Oltmans (3) in the first half of the Minutemen's Friday homecoming win at Ray Ehlers Stadium. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Tyler Thorell (1) points in the other direction after pulling down an interception Friday in the Minutemen's homecoming win over Beatrice. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Sebastian Nava (22) carries the ball for a short gain in the first half of the Minutemen's homecoming win Friday over Beatrice at Ray Ehlers Stadium. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Toran Kjar (10) celebrates his fumble recovery in the second quarter of the Minutemen's homecoming win Friday over Beatrice at Ray Ehlers Stadium. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy It was more than the final score for Lexington coach Jake Harvey Friday night. Harvey started his head coaching position with this year's seniors when they were freshman.kAmQ%9:D D6?:@C 4=2DD 92D 6A:E@>:K65 E96 <:?5 @7 AC@8C2> H6 H2?E E@ CF?] %96JVG6 366? H2CC:@CD 7@C FD[Q w2CG6J D2:5] QxEVD 366? 2 E@F89 J62C] %96JVG6 925 E@ @G6C4@>6 :?;FC:6D 2?5 2== <:?5D @7 E9:?8D] xV> ;FDE AC@F5[ AC@F5 7@C E9@D6 8FJD] %96JV== C6>6>36C E9:D 7@C6G6C]Qk^AmkAmp >:I @7 7F>3=6 C64@G6C:6D 2?5 :?E6C46AE:@?D :? E96 7:CDE BF2CE6C AFE E96 4C@H5 @? E96 6586 @7 E96:C D62ED uC:52J 2D {6I:?8E@? 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Wisconsin’s coach has an answer UNMC College of Nursing to sign MOUs on Oct. 20, creating nursing pathways for Kearney, Lexington students Minutemen junior high runners win back-to-back cross country state titles J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder District cross county meets set to begin Oct. 14, Lexington hosts Oct. 15 at Overton Golf Club Lexington's Hernandez and Franco win opening rounds of Class B state tennis Potter’s Race Day aims to fuel fire recovery, promote Nebraska exploration Sheltering Hands discusses signs of domestic violence at Coffee and Chat LHS STARS students use Blooket to build vocabulary Oregon, LSU lead college football's 10 biggest disappointments from first half kAmsFC:?8 {6I:?8E@?VD 7:CDE 5C:G6 @7 E96 BF2CE6C[ q62EC:46VD tG2? #@36CED C64@G6C65 2 7F>3=6] p? ~C2?86>6? A6?2=EJ 324<65 E96> FA[ 2?5 @? 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