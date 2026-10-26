Top Story Spotlight Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Ashley Mohler Oct 26, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Mary Reed is retiring from Edgewater Insurance November 20. A drop-in open house is being held at the Lexington office to celebrate her retirement on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Ashley Mohler Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashley Mohler Edgewater Insurance announced last week that longtime agent Mary Reed will retire Nov. 20.kAm#665 ;@:?65 E96 4@>A2?J :? a_`a 7@==@H:?8 E96 562E9 @7 96C 9FD32?5] p 7@C>6C AC6D49@@= E62496C[ D96 925 DA6?E D:I J62CD 2H2J 7C@> E96 4=2DDC@@> 42C:?8 7@C 9:> 2?5 <?6H D96 H@F=5 ?665 2 ;@3 E@ DFAA@CE 96CD6=7 27E6C 9:D 562E9]k^AmkAm#2E96C E92? C6EFC? 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Nebraska Emersyn Propp’s 13 kills leads Cozad to fifth in Southwest Conference tournament VOLLEYBALL: Gothenburg knocks off Minden in 5 sets, faces Ogallala in SWC championship Tuesday Gothenburg battles to the end, falls short to Grand Island Central Catholic Friday Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods VOLLEYBALL: Hi-Line faces H&H in C2-9 subdistrict quarterfinal Oct. 26 in Elwood Omaha priest John Pietramale remains hospitalized after weekend accident NSAA releases football playoff brackets Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally VOLLEYBALL: Overton wraps up regular season with sweep of Bertrand FOOTBALL: Gothenburg receives No. 7 seed, faces No. 10 Scotus Central Catholic in C-2 playoffs kAm#665 D2:5 96C H@C< 92D 2==@H65 96C E@ D66 A6@A=6 2E E96:C 36DE 2?5 H@CDE[ 96=A:?8 4=:6?ED ?2G:82E6 :?DFC2?46 4=2:>D 27E6C 244:56?ED 2?5 DE@C>D]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm“{6I:?8E@? 92D 366? =F4<J E9:D J62C] (6 92G6?’E C62==J 925 92:= 52>286[” D96 D2:5] “%96C6 H2D 2 D62D@? :? a_`c H96C6 H6 925 2 =@E @7 4=2:>D 5F6 E@ 92:= 2?5 H:?5]”k^AmkAm#665 D2:5 D96 H:D96D E66?286CD H@F=5 E2<6 2? :?E6C6DE :? :?DFC2?46 @C =62C? 23@FE :E :? 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