Top Story Spotlight Ministerial association hosts Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, seeks volunteers Ashley Mohler Nov 2, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lexington Ministerial Association is sponsoring the Dale and Elaine Mooberry Family Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 26 and is seeking volunteers and food donations.kAm%96 5:??6C H:== 36 D6CG65 7C@> `` 2]>] E@ ` A]>] %92?<D8:G:?8 s2J 2E E96 rC@DD:?8[ `__e }] p:CA@CE #@25[ 2?5 :D @A6? 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Nebraska Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final $3,125 Nebraska Pick 4 winning ticket sold in Lexington Gothenburg shuts out Scotus in 1st round of C2 playoffs NSAA releases All-Class state volleyball brackets Mary Ann J. Rickertsen VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M wins in 5 over Brady, faces Wilcox-Hildreth Tuesday evening Lexington Regional Health Center hosts sensory-friendly trick-or-treat event kAm“xE H2D 2 4@@A6C2E:G6 677@CE 3J E96 |:?:DE6C:2= pDD@4:2E:@? 2?5 @FC 4@?8C682E:@?D 2?5 G@=F?E66CD[” zF67?6C D2:5]k^AmkAmp 4@FA=6 @7 J62CD =2E6C[ E96 |@@36CCJ 72>:=J @776C65 E@ 96=A 4@G6C 6IA6?D6D :? >6>@CJ @7 s2=6 2?5 t=2:?6 |@@36CCJ] %96 6G6?E >@G65 7C@> E96 vC2?5 v6?6C2E:@? r6?E6C E@ E96 rC@DD:?8]k^AmkAm“%96C6 H6C6 2 4@FA=6 J62CD 3642FD6 @7 r@G:5 2?5 EH@ J62CD H96C6 x H2D F?23=6 E@ 4@@C5:?2E6 E92E H6 5:5?’E 92G6 E96 5:??6C] {2DE J62C[ x H2D 23=6 E@ 96=A 282:?[ 2?5 %:D9 s@F89EJ :D 96=A:?8 4@@C5:?2E6 282:? 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Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Lexington City Council voted 5-0 to approve an increase in utility rates at its Tuesday, Oct. 27 meeting. Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Edgewater Insurance announced last week that longtime agent Mary Reed will retire Nov. 20. Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Senate candidate Dan Osborn addressed the closure of Lexington’s Tyson plant during a town hall meeting in Gothenburg on Thursday, Oct. 29. Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 The Dawson County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0, with PJ Jacobsen absent, Oct. 31 to deny a request to vacate Road 425 after considering th… $3,125 Nebraska Pick 4 winning ticket sold in Lexington LINCOLN — One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 4 ticket for the Thursday, Oct. 29 drawing is holding a ticket worth $3,125, an Oct. 30 … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video France: Student Protests Resume With School Blockades Across Country 2. 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