Alert Top Story Breaking Spotlight Topical Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Press Release Nov 23, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington Police are investigating the death of a man in car crash and subsequent car fire on Sunday, Nov. 22.kAm~77:46CD H6C6 5:DA2E4965 E@ 2 A@DD:3=6 G69:4=6 4C2D9 2E ``ia` A]>][ 2?5 H6C6 25G:D65 @?6 G69:4=6 H2D @? 7:C6 :? E96 b__ 3=@4< @7 %27E $EC66E]k^AmkAm~? D46?6[ @77:46CD @3D6CG65 @?=J @?6 G69:4=6 :?G@=G65 2?5 7F==J 6?8F=765 :? 7=2>6D] %96 G69:4=6 925 D962C65 @77 2? FE:=:EJ A@=6 H:E9 E96 =@H6C A@CE:@? @7 E96 A@=6 =2J:?8 ?62C E96 G69:4=6]k^AmkAmx?D:56 E96 G69:4=6[ @77:46CD 7@F?5 2 >2? 5625]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 G69:4=6 :?G@=G65 H2D 2 a__b %@J@E2 r6=:42 2?5 H2D C68:DE6C65 E@ 2? 25F=E >2=6 H:E9 2 ?62C3J C6D:56?46] ~77:46CD 4@?E24E65 72>:=J >6>36CD 2E E92E C6D:56?46] k^Am People are also reading… Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Video: Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska's win over Ohio State Lexington man dies in single-vehicle crash late Sunday night; car engulfed in fire Optimist Club raises awareness of Operation Santa Claus, provided for 400 children last year Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Nominees forwarded to Gov. Pillen for consideration in the 11th Judicial District Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Dabo Swinney era at Clemson nearing predictable, painful end 'We needed that!' Lost items, found joy part of drizzle-coated Nebraska jubilation Nebraska widow’s big win against life insurer in legal limbo; she seeks state action Newborn baby dies after dog bite in Papillion Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement kAmxE H2D 56E6C>:?65 E96 =@?6 @44FA2?E 2?5 5C:G6C @7 E96 G69:4=6 H2D E96 C68:DE6C65 @H?6C]k^AmkAm%96 {6I:?8E@? '@=F?E66C u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E H2D 23=6 E@ 6IE:?8F:D9 E96 7:C6[ 2?5 E96 G69:4=6 H2D E@H65 7C@> E96 D46?6 3J #2?5J 2?5 qC:2?DV %@H:?8]k^AmkAmp? 2FE@ADJ @7 E96 >2? 92D 366? @C56C65 3J E96 s2HD@? r@F?EJ pEE@C?6JVD ~77:46 2?5 H2D D4965F=65 7@C |@?52J[ }@G] ab]k^Am kAm%96 42D6 C6>2:?D 2? 24E:G6 :?G6DE:82E:@? 2?5 A@=:46 92G6 ?@E C6=62D65 E96 ?2>6 @7 E96 G:4E:>]k^Am kAm%96 {6I:?8E@? !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E H2D 2DD:DE65 2E E96 D46?6 3J {6I:?8E@? '@=F?E66C u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E[ E96 s2HD@? r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 2?5 #2?5J 2?5 qC:2?DV %@H:?8]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Funeral and visitation services for Gary Sasse, father of former Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, will be held Monday in Lincoln. Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Optimist Club raises awareness of Operation Santa Claus, provided for 400 children last year With the holiday season approaching, members of the Lexington Optimist Club are raising awareness for Operation Santa Claus, a longtime commun… Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Omaha police officers are raising money to help a woman attacked Thursday on a Metro bus cover medical bills and necessities. The fundraiser h… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Highlights: North Platte St. Pat's defeats Loomis, wins Class D-2 state title Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats A supermoon is on the way. Why it will be extra impressive A supermoon is on the way. Why it will be extra impressive